The Devonshire Group strengthens strategic partnership with renewal

The University of Derby has renewed its strategic partnership with The Devonshire Group, building on a successful relationship to create further opportunities and experiences for students, staff, visitors, and communities across the region.

The Devonshire Group, which comprises charities and businesses across the UK and Ireland – including Chatsworth – will continue to work closely with the University for another three years, to promote Derbyshire nationally and internationally as a place to study, live and enjoy while supporting businesses and communities in the region.

The partnership will continue to identify areas in which its colleagues’ expertise can support delivery of the University of Derby’s curriculum through guest lectures, live briefs, short-term placements and dissertations.

Chatsworth House Trust – the charity that cares for the house, collections, garden and parkland, for the benefit of everyone – will also continue to work closely with the University of Derby on educational outreach and widening participation activities for members of the community, to deliver its strategic mission to welcome the world and ensure that everyone feels that Chatsworth is a place for them.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“This partnership has made a meaningful difference across the region – widening opportunity for young people, strengthening pathways into education and employment, and creating opportunities for research and innovation.

“It has raised awareness of university and career pathways, connected young people with arts, heritage and place-based learning, and strengthened civic networks and talent pipelines.

“As we look ahead, we are committed to building on this impact and extending the benefits of the partnership for current and future generations.”

Jane Marriott, Director of Chatsworth House Trust, said:

“We are proud to have formally renewed our commitment to working with the University of Derby to create meaningful opportunities for our communities, colleagues, and students.

“Chatsworth House Trust is committed to having a positive impact, connecting people with art, heritage, and nature, and expanding our reach to ensure everyone feels that Chatsworth is a place for them.

“By working in partnership with the University of Derby we are able to maximise the positive impact we can have across the region, as well as nationally and beyond.”

Over the past three years, more than 200 University of Derby students have visited Chatsworth House, Garden and Estate as part of collaborative projects, with over 110 young people benefitting from the partnership through widening participation initiatives.

They include the National Saturday Club, Rise High and HE Can – aimed at raising aspirations among young people. Regional impact findings from the Rise High project, meanwhile, have been published in the National Institute for Career Education and Counselling.

The University of Derby’s Widening Participation Team and the Learning and Engagement Team at Chatsworth House Trust were jointly awarded the prestigious Widening Access Partnership Award at the National Education Operations Network Awards. Derby students have been given the opportunity to collaborate with University Chancellor and Devonshire Group chair Lord Burlington, as part of the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club.

Students have also been able to engage directly with professionals working across heritage, conservation, hospitality, farming, HR, visitor experience, fashion, commercial operations and land management.

Professor Mitchell added:

“For students, the partnership has provided valuable insight into career pathway and professional practice.”

The University of Derby is committed to creating positive social, cultural, economic, health and environmental impact through its teaching, research and civic activity. The University holds a Bronze Watermark from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), recognising its commitment to embedding public engagement across its work and strengthening partnerships with communities and stakeholders.