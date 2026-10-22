The Write Steps: University of Sunderland and Bloomsbury Publishing inspire future creatives

The University of Sunderland and leading publisher Bloomsbury have joined forces for an event to inspire the next generation of writers and publishing professionals.

The Write Steps: Careers in Writing and Publishing, which took place at Culture House Sunderland on Wednesday 21 October, gave budding writers and publishing hopefuls the opportunity to learn more about writing and publishing in the north-east, as well as network and make contacts.

Three panels of authors and publishing professionals working across the industry offered an insight into the many roles available within publishing as well as discussing what they love about the industry and look back at their respective career journeys so far.

There was also a Q&A, and a panel discussion hosted by the Bloomsbury Institute, which runs a programme of events all over the UK to provide insight into working in the publishing industry.

The event was attended by University of Sunderland students and graduates, as well as members of the public, local writing groups and schoolteachers.

Dr Barbara Henderson, Programme Leader for BA (Hons) English: Creative and Professional Writing at the University, organised the event. She said:

“Writing and publishing can be a difficult industry to break into which is why networking is important.

“We want to show our students what opportunities are out there and how they can achieve careers related to their writing skills.

“We are so excited to work with a prestigious company like Bloomsbury and delighted that they came to Sunderland to see first-hand what talented writers we have here.”

Tash Payne, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Bloomsbury and Bloomsbury Institute lead, said:

“The Bloomsbury Institute exists to help demystify the publishing industry for those interested in starting a career in books.

“One of our core aims is to leave the “London bubble” and meet publishing hopefuls where they are. For this event, we welcomed two panellists who are based in the North of England – we want to show people that they don’t have to live in London or come from a particular background in order to embark on a career in publishing.”