Theo Paphitis: “If I had my time again, Derby would be at the top of my list” 

Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den investor Theo Paphitis has said the University of Derby would be “at the top of my list” if he were choosing where to study today.

During a visit to the University, Theo met with teachers, school leaders and business leaders from across the region to discuss how entrepreneurship can be embedded into the curriculum and how young people, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), can be supported to thrive.

With growing scrutiny on the value of a university degree and the skills employers need from graduates, Theo believes higher education must evolve to better prepare students for the realities of modern work and business – using the University of Derby as a leading example.

The businessman praised Derby for its focus on entrepreneurship, employability and approach to preparing students for the modern workplace.

The University was recently named UK University of the Year in the 2027 Uni Compare rankings and ranked first for employability.

Theo said:

“Going to university isn’t for everyone, and it wasn’t something that was part of my journey. But if I had my time again and chose to go to university, Derby would be at the top of my list.

“What makes it different for me is its commitment to entrepreneurship.

“When I was starting out, that wasn’t on offer. Derby combines academic excellence with entrepreneurial thinking and real-world experience, meaning graduates come out work-ready, with confidence, commercial awareness and the entrepreneurial mindset you need if you’re going to compete – and win – in today’s fast-moving world.”

Theo, who was appointed Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at the University of Derby in 2025, also met students to share practical advice on entrepreneurship, resilience and building successful careers, regardless of their chosen subject.

He is also co-lead of the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club alongside Lord Burlington - an exciting initiative that connects students with industry leaders, mentors and business opportunities.

Dr Sarah Charles, Director of the Institute of Education and Skills at the University of Derby, said:

“Students choose Derby because they gain much more than a degree; they are given the chance to work with industry partners and gain valuable hands-on experience through placements, so they graduate ready to succeed. That is one of the reasons why we’ve been ranked first for employability by Uni Compare.

“We know that school leaders have a vital role to play in preparing young people for a rapidly changing world. Embedding entrepreneurial thinking within education helps students develop creativity, problem-solving, resilience, collaboration and innovation – skills that are valuable whatever career path they choose.

“It was fantastic to bring together education and business leaders from across the region to explore how we can work together to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”