Three sisters reunite from across the world to study in Sunderland

Pharmacy has become a family affair as three sisters from Iran celebrated their academic journey at the University of Sunderland.

Since 2024, Zohreh, Zahra and Fatemeh Taghipour have all moved to Sunderland from Oman to study MSc Drug Discovery and Development at the University.

Now Zohreh and Zahra have graduated from the University, with Fatemeh following in her sisters’ footsteps early next year.

Growing up in Iran, all three sisters were inspired to pursue a career in Pharmacy.

Zahra said:

“Our interest in pharmacy began very early in our childhood. The street opposite our home had a large warehouse for Darou Pakhsh, one of Iran’s most respected pharmaceutical companies.

“Naturally, we became curious about what was happening there. Our father, who was very passionate about pharmacy himself, explained that this was a pharmaceutical company involved in storing and distributing medicines. Those early experiences sparked a lasting curiosity in all three of us.”

Zohreh, Zahra and Fatemeh began their academic journeys in Pune where they studied Pharmacy. Though Zohreh graduated first, the sisters experienced what it was like to study together as a family.

Zahra said:

“Hearing about Zohreh’s experiences, the subjects she studied, and the excitement she had for the field inspired us. When the time came, both Fatemeh and I applied to the same university and followed her footsteps, motivated not only by our passion for pharmacy but also by the chance to share this journey together.

“For a short period, all three of us were at the same university, sharing a unique academic experience as sisters before Zohreh graduated. This early experience of studying alongside each other laid the foundation for our strong bond and collaborative approach in learning.”

After graduating, all three sisters went on to work in the pharmaceutical sector until they all wanted to develop their knowledge further. The decision was made that all three sisters would study at the University of Sunderland.

Zahra said:

“We were drawn to the University for several reasons. The University has a strong reputation in pharmacy education, with over 100 years of history in teaching pharmacy and consistently high national rankings.

“We also loved the city itself. It’s near the sea, peaceful, and not too crowded. Beyond academic excellence, the University offers a supportive environment and opportunities to connect with both staff and fellow students.

“For us, studying the Drug Discovery and Development course was perfect because it aligned with our passions and we were thrilled that it allowed us to continue our journey together.

“Sharing the same interests and following similar paths has made every step of this experience more meaningful and enjoyable.”

Arriving in Sunderland meant that all three sisters were reunited, something that Zohreh, Zahra and Fatemeh have valued.

Zahra said:

“Reuniting in Sunderland was both exciting and emotional. Being together once more was incredibly meaningful – finally, all three of us were on the same path, supporting one another academically and personally, and creating memories we will always cherish.

“Studying together as sisters has been a highlight of our university experience. We naturally support one another, share study tips, and understand each other’s learning habits and strengths.

“It has allowed us to motivate each other, share knowledge, and navigate challenges as a team, making the journey much more enjoyable and memorable.”

Now with Zohreh and Zahra at the end of their studies with Fatemeh set to graduate early next year, all three sisters are now reflecting on their journeys.

Zahra said:

“Graduating together was one of the happiest moments of our lives. It was amazing to celebrate as a family, and it felt incredibly rewarding to see our efforts and persistence recognized.

“Now, with Fatemeh continuing her studies, we are proud to witness her growth and excited to celebrate her graduation next year. For us, it’s more than an academic achievement – it represents perseverance, teamwork and shared dreams realized together.”

Dr John Lough, Programme Leader for MSc Drug Discovery and Development at the University, said:

“Our overseas students do so much to enrich both the University and our local community.

“The Taghipour sisters are perfect examples of this – they are model students and a real credit to their family. Zohreh and Zahra did excellent project work last summer and I look forward to following the successes of Fatemeh.”