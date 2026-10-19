University and social enterprise launch chart bid with music single rooted in wellbeing and connection

A team from the University of Chester and Work in Progress Rhyl CIC (Community Interest Company) is aiming for chart success with a new music single released to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

More than 35 people across the University and community performing arts group have worked to create the track, remix package and video for Find Your Light by WiP Rhyl, Jack Eagle and Uosee.

They were released on Saturday (October 10) – the annual day of awareness raising for mental health and wellbeing – after researchers from the University collaborated with the group on an innovative community arts project. The initiative explored how joining together in creative practice can support mental health, wellbeing, and social connection.

The creators are now asking people for support to try to achieve a top chart position, by downloading and streaming tracks from the package. All profits will go to Work in Progress and Café71 run by the Spider Project.

The initiative investigated the impact of collaborative songwriting, music production, and film-making on participants’ sense of identity, empowerment, and community belonging.

It brought together participants from Work in Progress with students from the University’s BA Music Production and BA Acting programmes, creating a unique opportunity to bring people together in learning, creative exchange, and community engagement.

Work in Progress is an inclusive performing arts group, founded and run by Toby Fagan and Leslie Churchill Ward, for adults aged 18-plus, that puts positive mental health and wellbeing at the heart of everything it does. Café71 is a safe, non-clinical, community space in Chester for anyone struggling to cope in a crisis.

Drawing on the University’s professional recording, production, and performance facilities, the students worked alongside researchers and community participants throughout the songwriting, recording, filming, and production process.

The project built on findings from a pilot study, Creative Communities: Performing Arts as a Co-Creative Approach to Improving Wellbeing in a Socially Deprived Area, led by Associate Professor Ruth Dockwray, Dr Pamela Barnes and Jim Mason from the University of Chester’s Division of Communication, Screen and Performance.

Ruth said:

“This is a truly collaborative piece of creative work. The resulting music video and single celebrates the participants’ voices while demonstrating the power of creative arts practice to foster social connection and emotional wellbeing.

“This innovative university-community partnership contributes to the growing evidence base for participatory arts and mental health, while showcasing how interdisciplinary collaboration between researchers, students, and community organisations can create meaningful cultural, educational, and social impact.”

Leslie, from Work in Progress added:

“This collaboration has really turned into something so special and has truly changed lives.”