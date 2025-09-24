University joins forces with local academy to develop its flagship digital T Level

The University of Sunderland has partnered with a north-east academy to develop a new government-backed digital qualification.

Experts from the University will be working with Bede Academy in Bylth to help develop and support the creation and delivery of a new Digital T Level to develop the skills students need to flourish in the digital and IT sector.

T Levels are technical qualifications in England designed in collaboration with employers as an alternative to A Levels and apprenticeships. They combine classroom learning with work placements to provide students with the knowledge and practical skills to enter a skilled job, continue to an apprenticeship, or pursue higher education.

This partnership will see the University offer a range of support for Bede Academy, including staff training, guidance on developing curriculum and further collaborations for student-facing teaching.

David Lloyd, Head of Sixth Form at Bede Academy, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this partnership to develop and deliver a Digital T Level course with the University of Sunderland.

“This will serve to increase our offer to our students, widening participation and success within our community in this growing industry. This will also help cement our ability to support our students towards the very best higher-level careers and training in our locality and beyond.”

Charlotte Wheatland, Director of Home Student Recruitment at the University of Sunderland, said:

“This is a fantastic way to demonstrate what the University of Sunderland stands for – working in partnership with education providers in the north-east to support young people to get the skills needed to be successful in the jobs of the future. We’re so excited to work with Bede Academy on this project.”

The partnership was launched at an event at Bede Academy (15September) where Bede students got the chance to see the University’s robots in action with a live demonstration as well as ask questions to current Sunderland students about their time at the University.

Dr Derek Dixon, Interim Head of School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Sunderland, said:

“This represents the beginning of an exciting partnership between the School of Computer Science and Engineering and Bede Academy.

“The opportunity to work on a new project with both staff and students from Bede for the benefit of the student experience is something which we’re hoping is transformational for everyone. Our facilities and expertise are there to be shared with the whole community.”

The partnership is expected to last for at least three years to ensure the development of the course and support for its delivery.