University Launches Dedicated Research Cluster to Improve Life at Work

The University of Salford has launched a new research cluster centred on cultivating a culture of Better Working Lives.



The Better Working Lives research cluster comprises human resources and employment law experts from the University, as well as industry, including leading HR consultancy, Peninsula. The experts are joining forces to research and evaluate the impact of continued workplace evolution, which has accelerated considerably in recent years.



Through rigorous cutting-edge research and actionable scientific evidence, the cluster will help inform workers and able changemakers to drive equity, inclusivity and business results by elevating the lived experiences of all workers.



Dr Jonathan Lord, Senior Lecturer in Human Resources Management and Employment Law, as well as co-lead of the cluster, commented:

“As 2025 is already shaping up to be a pivotal year for workplace culture, with a host of new employment laws being introduced by the UK Government, it is essential that businesses are making the necessary changes to protect the productivity of their teams, while supporting the wellbeing of their workforce.



“Determining the impact of real-time changes, plus shifting cultural and technological factors through effective research will ensure a fairer, inclusive and more prosperous working environment for all.”

Recent research from Ford revealed that 77% of employees prioritise a balanced personal life over advancement at work. In addition, more than half of those surveyed said they would be willing to take a 20% pay cut to achieve a lifestyle that prioritises their quality of life, highlighting shifting attitudes to work in the current climate.



The core objectives of the University’s research cluster will be to deepen the understanding of how work based on security, flexibility, employee voice, decent pay and remuneration, and good people management can lead to a more productive organisation. The aim is to help develop diverse, equitable and truly inclusive working conditions, as well as to identify initiatives that counteract the negative effects of non-standard work arrangements, while increasing the ability for workers to participate, exercise empowerment and live healthy lives.



Kate Palmer, Employment Services Director at Peninsula, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for research to help shape and guide meaningful change within the culture of UK workplaces. Peninsula is honoured to be joining the Better Working Lives research cluster; a further demonstration of the impact that partnerships between education and industry can have.

“We’re incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with the University of Salford. At this time of unprecedented change across the employment law and HR sector, it’s more important than ever that businesses do all they can to ensure they’re helping drive forward positive change. This research cluster will bring valuable insight that can be used across all industries and education to advance the HR sector for the benefit of all.”

The cluster will act as a critical voice, interrogator and translator through research and will integrate wider business communities into the University’s innovation ecosystem. Some of the specialist areas that the cluster will be focusing on will be workplace whistleblowing, HR strategy, the role of trade unions, workplace conflict and inclusion, the digital workplace, work-life balance, intersectionality, effective management and leadership, and pay inequality.



Dr Vicki Harvey, Senior Lecturer in People Management and Better Working Lives co-lead, concluded:

“The cluster is a pioneering initiative unlike anything else that is currently operating in market. We’re bringing together academia and industry to collaborate with a shared vision of driving innovation in workplace culture in a fast-paced and increasingly evolving landscape.”