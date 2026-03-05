University of Sunderland academic on why Pokémon remains unbeatable as the franchise turns 30

As Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary, a University academic says the franchise’s remarkable longevity is no accident, but the result of strategic reinvention, cross‑media storytelling, and an enduring emotional connection with its fans.

Dr Stephanie Farnsworth, Lecturer in Media and Communications at the University of Sunderland – and a lifelong Pokémon fan – believes the franchise has reached this milestone because it has consistently anticipated, and shaped, the way audiences engage with entertainment.

“Pokémon is one of the rare franchises that understood transmedia storytelling from the very beginning,” says Dr Farnsworth. “It didn’t just exist as a video game or a trading card set, it became a world you could step into through TV, film, toys, and later, mobile apps. That’s what made it unstoppable.”

Originally launched in 1996, Pokémon rapidly expanded beyond its Game Boy origins into television series, movies, merchandise and global tournaments. While some at the time dismissed the craze as a passing fad, Dr Farnsworth says the brand’s early growth laid the foundation for a cultural phenomenon that has outlived countless other trends.

“People predicted Pokémon would fade the way other childhood crazes did,” she explains. “But the franchise kept evolving. It always understood how to stay relevant while keeping its core charm intact.”

This year’s anniversary sees a wave of nostalgia‑driven celebrations, including the comeback of the fan‑favourite “fat Pikachu” design for its plush toys, the re‑release of Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen on Nintendo’s latest consoles, and the launch of Pokopia, a new game centred not on battles but on world‑building as a shape‑shifting Ditto.

For Dr Farnsworth, these innovations demonstrate Pokémon’s unique ability to reinvent itself while still delighting old and new fans alike.

She added:

“Pokopia signals a major shift. It shows the franchise isn’t afraid to experiment with entirely new formats. Pokémon understands its players are diverse, some love the battles, some love collecting, others just want relaxing, creative worlds. That flexibility is a big part of its endurance.”

Dr Farnsworth also points to the transformative impact of Pokémon Go in 2016, which reignited global enthusiasm by combining mobile gaming with real‑world exploration.

“When the franchise seemed to be losing steam, Pokémon Go changed everything,” she adds. “Suddenly teenagers and adults were running through their local parks catching Pokémon. It showed the brand’s incredible adaptability and cultural reach.”

With more than 1,000 creatures already in its catalogue and a tenth generation of games launching next year, Dr Farnsworth believes Pokémon’s future is as bright as ever.

“The franchise shows no sign of slowing down,” she says. “Just like when I was eight years old, I’m still excited to see which monsters I’ll meet next, and millions of fans feel exactly the same.”