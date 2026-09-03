University of Sunderland to open new Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art space at Culture House

The University of Sunderland will open its new home for the National Gallery of Contemporary Art (NGCA) in Culture House on September 12.

Marking a major milestone for culture, learning and creativity in the City, the gallery’s new home is in the heart of the new landmark building in Keel Square.

Visitors to the new Culture House will be able to see NGCA’s debut public exhibition in the gallery, Kitchen Sink Realism, a major solo show of Sunderland-born artist Audrey Amiss (1933–2013) presenting previously unseen paintings, drawings and archival material.

The exhibition will run at the gallery from September 12 until January 17, 2027.

Visitors attending Culture House on the opening weekend (September 12-13) will also be able to take part in University-led workshops featuring local printmaker, Hannah Gawne. During the sessions visitors will be able to create their own journal whilst exploring collage and printmaking.

The opening brings one of the UK’s longest-established contemporary art galleries into one of Sunderland’s most ambitious cultural developments.

Located on the second floor of Culture House, the NGCA offers a dynamic, flexible environment for exhibitions, learning and collaboration, helping to strengthen the connection between education, creativity and the city’s wider cultural life.

Nick Malyan, Chief Executive of Sunderland Culture, said:

“NGCA is the longest-established contemporary art gallery in the north-east of England.

“For more than half a century, it has brought nationally and internationally significant artists to Sunderland while championing emerging and established regional and national profiled artists.

“We’re grateful to the University of Sunderland for its continued stewardship of the gallery. In partnership with colleagues from the University, we’re excited to present an ambitious programme of contemporary art that will connect more people with high-quality, contemporary art in the heart of the City.”

Alongside an ambitious exhibition programme, the gallery will provide a prominent platform for students and staff to showcase their work, collaborate with artists, and gain invaluable professional experience in a public-facing setting.

This reflects the University’s commitment to embedding arts and culture at the core of its academic and civic mission.

Kevin Petrie, the University’s Professor of Creative Practice, School of Media and Creative Industries, added:

“The prestigious NGCA is a long-standing asset for our creative students. It gives them the chance to work alongside the exhibition curator, and in many cases artists themselves, to learn first-hand about careers and professional practice in the arts.”

Importantly, the new space has been designed not only as a gallery, but as a vibrant cultural and community hub for the University and the City. It will sit within the wider Culture House offer – a multi-purpose venue that brings together creativity, learning and public engagement in one accessible space for audiences of all ages.

Developed in partnership between the University, Sunderland Culture and Sunderland City Council, the move represents a significant step forward in enhancing opportunities for artists, students and the public to experience high-quality contemporary art in Sunderland.