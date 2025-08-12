Winchester conference looks at love-hate relationship between Argentina and UK

An online conference organised by academics at the University of Winchester will examine the long and chequered relationship between the UK and Argentina.

September’s online event, titled Re-thinking 200 Years of Anglo-Argentine Relations, seeks to highlight new research into the many areas of common ground between the two nations whose recent dealings have been framed by the South Atlantic conflict.

For more than a century the two countries had very close links – a fact often overlooked.

In 1825 Argentina became the first South American country to have its independence recognised by Britain. At that time thousands migrated from the British Isles to Argentina, and it was home to the largest expat community outside the British Empire.

Through the 19th century Argentina was Britain’s main overseas supplier of wheat and beef while British firms built railways and tramways in Argentina and many middle-class aspirational families emigrated there.

Buenos Aires was regarded as a glamorous piece of Europe transplanted to the southern hemisphere, Argentina’s polo stars were famous society figures on both sides of the Atlantic, and the only branch of Harrods outside of London was at 877 Florida Street, Buenos Aires (the store opened in 1914 and closed in 1998 having traded through the Falklands/Malvinas War).

Conference organiser Dr Graciela Iglesias-Rogers said: “We hope this event will open eyes to this very intense relationship. There is a lot of interest in the South Atlantic war but learning about the incredible connections the countries had before is necessary, and may give us greater understanding of that conflict as well.”

The five-day conference (8-12 September) – billed as the first in living memory in the UK to examine Anglo-Argentine relations beyond the scope of the South Atlantic conflict – has been organised by University of Winchester’s Modern History Research Centre (MHRC) and the Hispanic Anglosphere project.

It aims to foster reflection on present-day issues such as international trade, freedom of expression, migration and equal access to resources in learning, housing, healthcare, sports and the protection of biodiversity.

In addition to examining diplomatic and commercial links, topics covered will include the story of Punjabi labourers who migrated to the UK via Argentina, how British women brought hockey to Argentina, the love-hate relationship between Argentina and the British press, the influence of British governesses on Argentine society, and the Argentine impact on nature and wildlife activism in Britain.

A full conference programme, including abstracts, and how to book a place can be found on the Hispanic Anglosphere project’s website.