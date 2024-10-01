Winchester nurse apprentice Bronwyn picked for national leadership programme

A University of Winchester nursing apprentice has been selected for a prestigious leadership scheme.

Registered Nurse Apprentice Bronwyn Flower-Bond has been picked to be part of the Council of Deans for Health’s 150 Student Leadership Programme.

The programme aims to promote and develop leadership skills among the future generation of nurses, midwives and Allied Healthcare Professionals by working with first and second-year students.

Bronwyn, who began her Nursing Apprenticeship* in 2023, works as a healthcare assistant at Winchester’s Royal County Hospital in the Acute Assessment Unit.

The 26-year-old began her career with the NHS at the height of covid having previously worked in a care home.

Now she’s combining her studies with her hospital job but managing to balance the two.

“I would definitely recommend the University of Winchester, said Bronwyn. “I like the fact that we come into the university for in-person learning and how our work placements are spread through the year and across three different places giving us a wider experience.”

She added that she was grateful to her tutors for encouraging her to apply for the 150Student programme.

Bronwyn was one of just 60 out of 275 applicants to gain a place on the programme which has an online coaching scheme with access to individuals who are visionary leaders, thinkers, creators and front runners in their own respective disciplines.

As part of the programme, students are also encouraged to undertake a project.

Bronwyn is hoping to establish a local self-help network of apprentices to share their experiences and knowledge of balancing the expectations of work and study.

The 150Student programme began last week with a two-day residential welcome event, in Manchester packed with workshops, lectures and seminars.

Before that Bronwyn spent a large chunk of her annual leave doing voluntary work in Sri Lanka.

During her four weeks away she worked in a hospital, a GP practice and an orphanage as well learning about the island’s traditional medicines. She is pictured with a member of staff at Karapitiya teaching hospital.

Bronwyn obviously likes to be busy – on top of all her other commitments she still finds time to work as a volunteer with the Sea Cadet Corps

Dean of the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing at the University of Winchester, Elizabeth Davies-Ward said: “As an active member of the Council of Deans for Health I am delighted with Bronwyn’s success. I have seen first-hand the difference the experience makes to the confidence and achievement of past and present student leaders.

“Bronwyn and her cohort are our future leaders and will contribute most positively to the transformation of the services we provide to our population. Well done, Bronwyn!”