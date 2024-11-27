Winchester PhD scholar Yvette addresses UN economics workshop in New York

A PhD Scholar from the University of Winchester has just returned from New York where she was invited to address the UN.

Yvette Obika (pictured) from Chandler’s Ford, joined speakers from all over the globe to give a presentation on Commodity Price Volatility and The Sustainable Development Goals to a UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) workshop.

The UN workshop was discussing commodity price volatility and Yvette’s talk was based on her PhD research on how Digital, Grassroot Economics, Creative Management Strategies and the 3F Model can help improve value chains in the commodity market

Yvette said prices were heavily influenced by global economic policies, dysfunctional speculation, conflicts and climate change.

Volatility could be mitigated by improving digital technology across the supply chain, right down to ensuring farmers had mobile phones with apps to keep abreast of market developments.

Yvette said ‘grassroots economics’ had a role to play by empowering individuals and communities to ensure sustainable and equitable production, distribution and consumption.

The 3F model – Fair Trade, Fair Aid and Fast Aid – should also be employed to support producers and consumers.

Yvette cited Digital Technology and the Renewable Energy sector as a way of creating sustainable jobs in developing countries as well as Creative Management schemes like the Great Green Wall – a line of trees planted across the width of Africa along the borders of the Sahara. The scheme, originally planned to halt the spread of the desert and improve agricultural land, has also seen the creation of employment through the development of solar and wind farms and other green projects.

On the back of her presentation to the UN workshop she has been invited to join the publication of a UN symposium.

Yvette is also a freelance project consultant and her work with community organisations has fired her interest in sustainability.

“As you get older you look at how you can make a difference and this area really interests me so I decided to do a PhD,” she explained.

While attending a workshop at the University of Winchester she was encouraged to contact the UN about her research.

“I sent them an abstract in the Spring and in July I was amazed and excited to receive and invitation to come and present at the UN,” she said.

Her PhD co-supervisor at the University of Winchester, Dr Jason Garcia-Portilla, commented on Yvette’s achievement, saying: “Yvette’s research on sustainable value chains in the commodities market is not only timely but vital, offering transformative insights into how grassroots economics and digital solutions can reshape global supply chains.

“Her presentation at the UN highlights the importance of this work on an international stage, and we are immensely proud of her contributions to sustainable development.”

Yvette’s thesis is entitled “Exploring how Digital, Grassroot Economics, Creative Management Strategies and the 3F Model can improve Value Chains in the Commodities Market and help with the UN global goal to combat poverty”.

Her presentation was broadcast on the UN TV Webcast and can be seen here about two hours and five minutes in from the start of the morning session.