OutSystems Launches Online Low-Code School Aimed at Upskilling UK Developers

OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, today (28 Apr) announced the availability of its fully online Low-Code School for developers in the UK.

The no-cost Low-Code School is open to 20 participants and will run from June 15 until June 26, providing a two-week online training programme designed to upskill developers that know traditional coding languages.

The training runs on weekdays outside of general business hours and is fully online due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, participants can join the sessions from anywhere in the UK.

In addition to the training, OutSystems is offering participants free access to its technology certification, which usually costs £145, and will introduce participants to job opportunities within its ecosystem of customers and partners. OutSystems predicts this ecosystem will create more than 5,000 jobs globally in 2020, of which around 700 will be in the UK.

The Low-Code School is in its eleventh intake and has already trained and certified more than 200 developers across Europe in cities including Lisbon, Oporto, Utrecht, and London. A large percentage of those who have taken part in the programme have already found employment with an OutSystems customer or partner.

“These are challenging times, but we’ve developed our online programme so that someone with a technical background can learn about and be certified on OutSystems during our two-week course,” said Gonçalo Gaiolas, VP of Product and Community, OutSystems. 

“This, combined with the number of jobs already available for professionals qualified in our technology, means that developers can upskill and find new opportunities with minimal risk.”

