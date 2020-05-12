London Academy of Trading launches premium packages for online courses

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

London Academy of Trading (LAT) has today announced the launch of two new Premium packages for its most popular online trading programmes, adding additional interactive virtual learning for all students.

Students looking to gain new financial markets knowledge and trading skills online will now be able to enjoy added benefits for the 4-week Trading Skills Course and the 12-week Level 5 Diploma in Applied Financial Trading.

The new premium options include all the benefits of the standard online courses, but live interactive virtual classroom sessions have been added to enable students to really grasp the concepts and practicalities of trading. Interactive trade plan development sessions and trading review sessions have also been added, to help students create a robust trade plan and then trade it with discipline.

A ‘Premium Plus”-‘ package has also been introduced for the Level 5 Diploma in Applied Financial Trading, which enables students to repeat the live sessions throughout their 12-week course. This includes around 100 hours of live virtual interaction with LAT tutors and trade mentors.

LAT has been providing online tuition in trading for nearly ten years, alongside its class-based programmes at its central London offices, but has expanded this method of delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paddy Osborn, Academic Dean at LAT, said:

“Many are using the lockdown as an opportunity to learn new skills and expand their knowledge, so we’ve added new interactive features to our existing online courses to enable them to achieve this.

“Worldwide lockdowns are posing severe limitations to students’ travel abilities and restricting their opportunity to access education or continue with their studies. By providing enhanced online programmes and dedicated support, our goal is to create more opportunities for those who have the desire to continue studying and prepare for the future.”

Designed by LAT’s experienced tutors, these programmes are ideal for aspiring traders and affirmed professionals looking to acquire new knowledge, as well as those interested in taking the first steps in trading. Understanding financial markets and trading has become a sought-after skill in many sectors, and LAT courses have become extremely popular with those looking to earn an additional income through trading, or to boost their career opportunities once the COVID crisis is over.

LAT is accredited by the British Accreditation Council, its short courses are certified by Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and its exclusive Level 5 Diploma in Applied Financial Trading is accredited by ABE and regulated by Ofqual.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Home Learning Hospitality and catering students at @LSEColleges have been carefully Home Learning #EducateWhileYouIsolate - @SouthStaffs College is turning its most pop Home Learning The best apps on the market to help you remain sociableâ€¦ at a distan

The London Academy of Trading (LAT) is an award-winning, dual-accredited provider of financial trading education.

Our courses are designed to help individuals improve their understanding of financial markets and trading for career progression or to supplement existing income through trading. All students can access our trading mentors ten hours every day for advice and guidance, helping them to combine theoretical knowledge and practical skills to develop robust and structured trading strategies.

We understand that people have busy lives, so we are extremely flexible to enable students to study around other commitments, either online, on our London trading floor or through our blended option, combining online study with days on campus. Our courses range from two days to our accredited 12-week Level 5 Diploma in Applied Financial Trading, and our teaching faculty is comprised of experienced traders and analysts from major financial institutions including HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Citibank and Bloomberg.