From education to employment

Challenging the photography scene with Suzannah Gabriel

UAL March 16, 2023
In this week’s Teach Inspire Create podcast episode, fashion photographer, and visual artist, Suzannah Gabriel, joins UAL Awarding Body.

This episode explores why Suzannah believes that determination is key, and why it is so important to be experimental in photography.

Suzannah is an up-and-coming fashion photographer who recently graduated from the London College of Fashion with a MA in Fashion Photography.  

Suzannah’s projects focus on social issues which resonate with her and her community and she cleverly collides them with traditional fashion photography techniques. Her final project has been published in multiple photographic magazines and across many news outlets.

Listen to Suzannah’s episode and subscribe to the Teach Inspire Create podcast.

Published in: Podcast
UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

