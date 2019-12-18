Lists the qualifications available for an advanced learner loan.

This document is for learners to see whether a particular qualification is eligible for an advanced learner loan.

Where a link is available, it will take you to the awarding organisation’s website where you can find out more about the qualification you are interested in.

We set out the policy and process for designating qualifications for advanced learner loans in the advanced learner loans prospectus.

Funding approval for pre-existing qualifications

We have published a list of qualifications that we will stop funding from 1 August 2020 for students aged 16 to 19, as part of the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England. We will remove funding approval from these pre-existing qualifications in the 16 to 18 performance tables, that are running in parallel with newer redeveloped qualifications.

The list sets out which funding streams will be affected, and how the pre-existing qualifications map to redeveloped qualifications.

Funding moratorium

In the first stage consultation document on the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below, we also set out our intention to introduce a moratorium on approving any new qualifications at level 3 and below for funding, for students aged 16 and above. We have confirmed that the moratorium will take effect from September 2020. 31 August 2020 will be last day for awarding organisations to submit qualifications for funding approval. We have published detailed guidance about the moratorium.

