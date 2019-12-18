Lists the qualifications available for an advanced learner loan.
Documents
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2019 to 2020
ODS, 292KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019
ODS, 298KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018
ODS, 1.75MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2015 to 2017
XLSM, 527KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
This document is for learners to see whether a particular qualification is eligible for an advanced learner loan.
Where a link is available, it will take you to the awarding organisation’s website where you can find out more about the qualification you are interested in.
We set out the policy and process for designating qualifications for advanced learner loans in the advanced learner loans prospectus.
Funding approval for pre-existing qualifications
We have published a list of qualifications that we will stop funding from 1 August 2020 for students aged 16 to 19, as part of the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England. We will remove funding approval from these pre-existing qualifications in the 16 to 18 performance tables, that are running in parallel with newer redeveloped qualifications.
The list sets out which funding streams will be affected, and how the pre-existing qualifications map to redeveloped qualifications.
Funding moratorium
In the first stage consultation document on the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below, we also set out our intention to introduce a moratorium on approving any new qualifications at level 3 and below for funding, for students aged 16 and above. We have confirmed that the moratorium will take effect from September 2020. 31 August 2020 will be last day for awarding organisations to submit qualifications for funding approval. We have published detailed guidance about the moratorium.
Advertisement
Last updated 18 December 2019 + show all updates
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogues for 2019 to 2020.
- The 2019 to 2020 advanced learner loans catalogue for November has been updated.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue for 2019 to 2020.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue for 2019 to 2020.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue for 2019 to 2020.
- We have added information about pre-existing qualifications in the 16 to 18 performance tables that we will stop funding from 1 August 2020.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue for 2019 to 2020.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogues for 2018 to 2018 and 2019 to 2020.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogues for 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019.
- The advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue for 2019 to 2020 has been added.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019.
- We have updated the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019.
- We've updated the Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogues for 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue.
- Published advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue for 2017 to 2018.
- New version of Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019 uploaded.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018.
- Updated list of qualifications available for an advanced learner loan.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018.
- Updated advanced learner loans catalogue 2017 to 2018.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue.
- Updated lists of qualifications available for an advanced learner loan.
- New version of Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2015 to 2017 uploaded on 10 April 2017.
- Added the advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue for 2017 to 2018.
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue published.
- New version of Advanced Learner Loans Catalogue uploaded on 25 January 2017.
- New version of Advanced Learner Loans Qualification catalogue uploaded on 19 December 2016.
- New version of Advanced learner loans qualification catalogue uploaded on 22 November 2016
- Updated advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue.
- Advanced Learner Loans Qualifications Catalogue updated.
- Revised version of Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue uploaded on 24 August 2016.
- Revised Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue uploaded on 01 August 2016.
- Advanced Learner Loans Qualifications Catalogue updated on 27 July 2016.
- New version of Advanced Learner Loans Qualifications Catalogue uploaded on 20 June 2016.
- New version of Advanced Learner Loans qualifications Catalogue uploaded on 25 May 2016.
- New version of Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue uploaded on 26 April 2016.
- Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue updated.
- Published February 2016: updated Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue.
- First published.