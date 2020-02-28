How the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) will intervene with apprenticeship training providers that are graded inadequate by Ofsted.
Describes the actions ESFA will take when an organisation receives an inadequate Ofsted grade for the delivery of apprenticeship training or overall effectiveness under its FE and Skills remit where there is no separate grade for apprenticeships.
This includes:
- removing the organisation from the register of apprenticeship training providers and their eligibility to deliver apprenticeship training
- suspending the recruitment of new apprentices
- giving employers the choice for apprentices that have already started training
Last updated 28 February 2020 + show all updates
Update to Ofsted's inspection policy for apprenticeship training
Added information of Ofsted's new provider monitoring visits
First published.
