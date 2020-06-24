Guidance on how to apply to be recognised by Ofqual to provide regulated qualifications.

Supporting information: application for recognition

Recognition application: guidance for the Criteria

You should use this supporting information if you are:

  • applying to become a new awarding organisation
  • an existing awarding organisation and wish to extend your recognition to include further specified qualifications or descriptions of qualifications
Published 30 September 2015
Last updated 24 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the guidance for existing, regulated awarding organisations within the document 'Supporting information: application for recognition'. Updated the guidance on identity and constitution for organisations seeking recognition to reflect the need for them to operate within the UK, Gibraltar, a member state of the European Union or the European Free Trade Association, within the documents 'Supporting information: application for recognition' and 'Recognition application: guidance for the Criteria'.

  2. Updates to 'Supporting Information' HTML attachment, including link to updated Privacy Statement.

  3. Updated to reflect the new application process.

  4. Updated the supporting information to reflect the change in regulatory arrangements in Northern Ireland.

  5. First published.

