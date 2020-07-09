 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NEET and participation: local authority figures

Details
Hits: 858
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@EducationGovUK Data showing the proportions of 16- and 17-year-olds in education and training and an estimate of those not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The Department for Education’s definitive measures for ENGLAND of participation and NEET for 16 to 18 year olds are published annually in the national statistics release 'Participation in Education, Training and Employment by 16-18 year olds in England'.

Estimates from these national statistics are used to monitor progress against the Department’s objectives of raising participation and reducing the number of young people NEET (not in education, employment or training).  The estimates relate to a snapshot of activities at the end of the calendar year, and are based on academic age, defined as ‘age at the start of the academic year’.

Information is drawn together from various post-16 data sources to give a coherent and comprehensive picture of participation, including schools, further education, work-based learning and higher education. The key analyses are by age, gender, type of learning, institution type, labour market status and highest qualification being studied. These figures are not published at regional or LA level.

Local authorities have a duty to track young people’s activity to identify those not participating and support them to do so.

The data shows the number and proportion of 16- and 17-year-olds recorded as in education or training in each local authority area and an estimate of the proportion and number of 16- and 17-year-olds who are recorded as NEET or whose activity is ‘not known’.

Documents

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 394KB

16- to 17-year-olds recorded in education and training and NEET by local authority, 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 353KB

16- to 17-year-olds recorded in education and training and NEET by local authority, 2018

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 536KB

 

Published 18 October 2018
Last updated 9 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added data for 2020.

  2. Data for 2019 added.

  3. First published.

    Advertisement

    ESFA Update: 8 July 2020
    Resources
    Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
    Worldâ€™s first electric digger wins MacRobert Award for UK engineering innovation
    Resources
    JCBâ€™s innovation recognised as vital step in transition to a low-ca
    SLC Launches New Online Repayment Service
    Resources
    A new online repayment service has been launched to provide millions o

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofqual annual report for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020
Resources
Ofqual annual report for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.Docu
Requirements for the calculation of results in summer 2020
Resources
Requirements and guidance to exam boards in relation to the calculatio
Student finance through the pandemic
Resources
Student Loans Company CEO Paula Sussex talks about the challenges of d
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 2 July 2020
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an
Langley Park School for Boys
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Langley
Ofsted replaces Ofsted Online website
Resources
We have closed the Ofsted Online site today as replacement web pages a
Academy trust chair suitability checks
Resources
Information and forms for academy trust chairs of trustees to apply fo
Direction: Arshad Ali barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Arshad Ali shoul
Direction: Nadia Ali barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Nadia Ali should
ESFA Update: 8 July 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
World’s first electric digger wins MacRobert Award for UK engineering innovation
Resources
JCB’s innovation recognised as vital step in transition to a low-ca
SLC Launches New Online Repayment Service
Resources
A new online repayment service has been launched to provide millions o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Emma Grigson
Emma Grigson 1 hour

Simon Rouse, Group MD, PeoplePlus:

“We welcome the Government’s focused ‘Plan for Jobs’, in particular the principles of boosting skills funding and... Show more

Terry Nicklin
Terry Nicklin has published a new article: Good Time to be Improving Your Employability 1 hour 9 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 12 minutes ago

Returning to secondary or further education

Returning to secondary or further education

Schools and colleges across England are offering face-to-face support to year 10s, year 12s and 16-19 year olds at this critical stage in their...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4745)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page