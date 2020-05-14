List of national professional qualifications (NPQs) providers, divided by region.

The list shows providers of the following qualifications:

Published 20 October 2017
Last updated 14 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated contact details for UCL Institute of Education: Leadership CoLab.

  2. Removed all references to EMLC. Removed Alliance of Leading Learning from 'South-west' section. Updated Church of England foundation contact for 4 regions. Updated Teach First contact in 'National' section.

  3. Added Surrey Teaching Schools Network to the list of providers for East of England.

  4. Replaced contact details for Tauheedul College for Teaching and Leadership, now called Star Institute.

  5. Number of providers changed to 41. Due to a change in their circumstances, DfE did not sign a contract with Anglia Ruskin.

  6. First published.

