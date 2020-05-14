List of national professional qualifications (NPQs) providers, divided by region.

The list shows providers of the following qualifications:

14 May 2020 Updated contact details for UCL Institute of Education: Leadership CoLab.

12 July 2019 Removed all references to EMLC. Removed Alliance of Leading Learning from 'South-west' section. Updated Church of England foundation contact for 4 regions. Updated Teach First contact in 'National' section.

30 October 2018 Added Surrey Teaching Schools Network to the list of providers for East of England.

24 October 2018 Replaced contact details for Tauheedul College for Teaching and Leadership, now called Star Institute.

30 October 2017 Number of providers changed to 41. Due to a change in their circumstances, DfE did not sign a contract with Anglia Ruskin.