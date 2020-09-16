Research on improving workforce data in further education (FE) based on surveys and questionnaires returned by leaders, teachers and college staff.

Documents

College staff survey: main report

PDF, 2.55MB, 107 pages

College staff survey: technical report

PDF, 2.3MB, 109 pages

College staff survey: research brief

PDF, 209KB, 7 pages

College staff survey 2019 follow-up: research report September 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-124-6PDF, 889KB, 74 pages

Details

These reports analyse the experience and expectations of teachers and leaders in further education (FE). The research is based on information returned in:

  • principals’ surveys
  • teachers and leaders surveys
  • college staff questionnaires

The Department for Education (DfE) will use the findings of this report to improve workforce data.A follow-up survey will take place in 2019 to find out why staff changed role or left the FE sector.

Published 20 November 2018
Last updated 16 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'College staff survey 2019 follow-up: research report September 2020'.

  2. First published.

