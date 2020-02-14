Information about the first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF).

SSEF: full list of applicants

SSEF: list of successful applicants

Altrincham Grammar School for Boys (Trafford) URN: 136458

Bournemouth School (Bournemouth) URN: 137452

Bournemouth School for Girls (Bournemouth) URN: 136996

Chelmsford County High School (Essex) URN: 136412

Colchester County High School (Essex) URN: 137515

Colyton Grammar School (Devon) URN: 136366

John Hampden Grammar School (Buckinghamshire) URN: 136771

Kendrick School (Reading) URN: 136448

Lawrence Sheriff School (Warwickshire) URN: 141277

Queen Mary’s High School (Walsall) URN: 136777

Rochester Grammar School (Medway) URN: 136313

Sir William Borlase's Grammar school (Buckinghamshire) URN: 136781

Sir Thomas Rich’s School (Gloucestershire) URN: 136306

St Michael’s Catholic Grammar School (Barnet) URN: 101361

The Queen Mary’s Grammar School (Walsall) URN: 136773

Wolverhampton Girls High School (Wolverhampton) URN: 140798

The first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF) will provide funding of £49.3 million for 16 expansion projects. This will create over 2,700 more grammar school places.

The fair access and partnership plans of the 16 successful schools from the first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund can be accessed here. These plans set out the actions the schools have committed to take to increase the numbers of pupil premium pupils applying for and obtaining a place. The first year of implementation for these plans is the 2020 school year.

Use the ESFA enquiry form for further advice.

