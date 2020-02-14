Information about the first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF).

The first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund ( SSEF ) will provide funding of £49.3 million for 16 expansion projects. This will create over 2,700 more grammar school places.

The fair access and partnership plans of the 16 successful schools from the first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund can be accessed here. These plans set out the actions the schools have committed to take to increase the numbers of pupil premium pupils applying for and obtaining a place. The first year of implementation for these plans is the 2020 school year.

14 February 2020 Altrincham Grammar School for Boys URN corrected. Added schools' targets for the number of pupil premium pupils they will admit for Bournemouth School for Girls, Chelmsford County High School, Colyton Grammar School, John Hampden Grammar School, Kendrick School, Queen Mary's High School, Rochester Grammar School, The Queen Mary's Grammar School and Wolverhampton Girls High School. 11 February 2019 Added the 'Fair access and partnership plan summary' for each successful applicant. 11 January 2019 Updated the list of all applicants to add 2 applications that had previously been missed off in error. 3 December 2018 First published.