Information about the first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF).
SSEF: full list of applicants
SSEF: list of successful applicants
Altrincham Grammar School for Boys (Trafford) URN: 136458
Bournemouth School (Bournemouth) URN: 137452
Bournemouth School for Girls (Bournemouth) URN: 136996
Chelmsford County High School (Essex) URN: 136412
Colchester County High School (Essex) URN: 137515
Colyton Grammar School (Devon) URN: 136366
John Hampden Grammar School (Buckinghamshire) URN: 136771
Kendrick School (Reading) URN: 136448
Lawrence Sheriff School (Warwickshire) URN: 141277
Queen Mary’s High School (Walsall) URN: 136777
Rochester Grammar School (Medway) URN: 136313
Sir William Borlase's Grammar school (Buckinghamshire) URN: 136781
Sir Thomas Rich’s School (Gloucestershire) URN: 136306
St Michael’s Catholic Grammar School (Barnet) URN: 101361
The Queen Mary’s Grammar School (Walsall) URN: 136773
Wolverhampton Girls High School (Wolverhampton) URN: 140798
The first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF) will provide funding of £49.3 million for 16 expansion projects. This will create over 2,700 more grammar school places.
The fair access and partnership plans of the 16 successful schools from the first round of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund can be accessed here. These plans set out the actions the schools have committed to take to increase the numbers of pupil premium pupils applying for and obtaining a place. The first year of implementation for these plans is the 2020 school year.
Use the ESFA enquiry form for further advice.Published 3 December 2018
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates
Altrincham Grammar School for Boys URN corrected. Added schools' targets for the number of pupil premium pupils they will admit for Bournemouth School for Girls, Chelmsford County High School, Colyton Grammar School, John Hampden Grammar School, Kendrick School, Queen Mary's High School, Rochester Grammar School, The Queen Mary’s Grammar School and Wolverhampton Girls High School.
Added the 'Fair access and partnership plan summary' for each successful applicant.
Updated the list of all applicants to add 2 applications that had previously been missed off in error.
First published.
