A collection of documents showing Ofqual's approach to external quality assurance of end-point assessments.
Apprenticeship External Quality Assurance (EQA)
Ofqual provides EQA of apprenticeship end-point assessments (EPAs) through the regulation of end-point assessment organisations.
Each apprenticeship standard comprises an occupational standard and an assessment plan developed by a trailblazer group of employers. EPAOs use the assessment plan to develop their EPA, which measures the competence of apprentices. All apprentices must take an independent EPA at the end of their training to confirm that they have achieved occupational competence.
We approach the regulation of apprenticeship EPAs with the same seriousness and focus as other qualifications that we regulate. If you want to offer an EPA where we provide external quality assurance, you will need to be recognised by us.
Key documents to support with your application
We assess applications against our Criteria for Recognition. You will need to demonstrate that you can meet these criteria in order to become recognised. You will also need to demonstrate that you comply with the General Conditions of Recognition and the EPA qualification level conditions on an ongoing basis. We have published guidance for the criteria and EPA qualification level guidance to support with your application.
Documents
- End-Point Assessment Organisation recognition briefing
- Guidance
- End point assessment quality assurance report: 2018 to 2019
- Corporate report
- Apprenticeship end-point assessments: a guide for employers
- Guidance
- Findings from Ofqual’s review of apprenticeship assessment plans
- Research and analysis
- External quality assurance of end-point assessments: status
- Guidance
- EPA qualification-level conditions and requirements
- Regulation
- EPA qualification-level guidance
- Statutory guidance
Speeches, presentations and events
- Speech to AELP Annual Conference 2019
- Speech
- Understanding the regulation of End-Point Assessments
- Speech
- Shaping the qualifications landscape
- Guidance
- Vocational and technical qualifications: the regulator's perspective
- Speech
Last updated 11 June 2020 + show all updates
Document collection updated to include EPAO recognition briefing.
Link added to end point assessment quality assurance report.
Added recent speeches, a link to related regulations and a link to the application form.
Added Ofqual's guide for employers, and a speech and presentation from Ofqual's employer event on 21 November 2017.
First published.
