The standard for 2019 to 2020 helps schools and local authorities meet basic standards for good financial health and resource management.

Documents

Details

Local authority maintained schools must submit the SFVS annually to their local authority. Local authorities use this information to inform their programme of financial assessment and audit.

Academies should use the school resource management self-assessment tool.

Send feedback on the tool and guidance to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

If you’d like to receive occasional updates from the DfE on topics and products related to school resource management, sign up to our schools business professionals contact list.

Schools financial standard 2019 to 2020

The standard for 2019 to 2020 consists of a checklist and a dashboard.

The checklist asks questions of governing bodies in 6 areas of resource management. It provides clarification for each question, examples of good practice, and details of further support available to assist schools in addressing specific issues.

The dashboard shows how a school’s data compares to thresholds on a range of statistics identified by the Department for Education (DfE) as indicators of good resource management and outcomes. It provides explanations of each of the indicators and helps schools to fill in their data and understand the results.

If you want to find out more about how to use these metrics to inform your curriculum and financial planning, we have funded free training on ICFP for school leaders.

Find out more on the ISBL website or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

27 January 2020 Updated the dashboard in the 2019 to 2020 SFVS to include additional RAG ratings for average teacher cost and spend on teaching staff as a percentage of total expenditure, so that schools can benchmark different years of data. Also updated the dashboard guidance to reflect these changes. 5 November 2019 Added a link to free training on ICFP for school leaders. 30 September 2019 In ‘12. Section C’ and ‘13. Section C’ of the 2019 to 2020 dashboard guidance, we added a correction to the ‘calculating your data’ formula. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources An evaluation report about the pilot programme to provide tailored adv Resources How ESFA identifies and manages risk in schools and academies and work Resources Summary Ofsted seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the in 10 September 2019 Added minor clarifications to our recommendations on how often governors should receive monitoring reports in the 2019 to 2020 checklist guidance. 5 September 2019 Updated the schools financial standard to the 2019 to 2020 version. 26 April 2019 Updated section 20 and 21 of the '2019 to 2020 checklist guidance' and the '2019 to 2020 schools financial value standard'. 28 February 2019 First published.