Rules and regulations for GCSEs (9 to 1) in physical education.
GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Physical Education
This document sets out rules and regulations for GCSEs (9 to 1) in physical education.
Read the associated guidance to understand how to comply with these rules.
You should also read the GCSE (9 to 1) qualification-level conditions and our requirements for all qualifications.
May 2016 update
We have updated our rules to reflect the new subject content for short-course GCSEs in physical education.Published 8 July 2015
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated to include revised subject content and activities list from Department for Education.
Includes Department for Education's updated PE activity list
Updated the 'Conditions and Guidance for PE' to include annex of Department for Education PE activity list.
Updated rules to reflect new subject content for short-course GCSEs
First published.
