Rules and regulations for GCSEs (9 to 1) in physical education.

Documents

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Physical Education

Ref: Ofqual/20/6582PDF, 924KB, 36 pages

Details

This document sets out rules and regulations for GCSEs (9 to 1) in physical education.

Read the associated guidance to understand how to comply with these rules.

You should also read the GCSE (9 to 1) qualification-level conditions and our requirements for all qualifications.

May 2016 update

We have updated our rules to reflect the new subject content for short-course GCSEs in physical education.

Published 8 July 2015
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include revised subject content and activities list from Department for Education.

  2. Includes Department for Education's updated PE activity list

  3. Updated the 'Conditions and Guidance for PE' to include annex of Department for Education PE activity list.

  4. Updated rules to reflect new subject content for short-course GCSEs

  5. First published.

    Advertisement

    Apprenticeship gateway and resits for end-point assessment (EPA)
    Resources
    Roles and responsibilities for apprenticeship gateway and resits for e
    Enrolments at UK Higher Education Institutions: Northern Ireland analysis 2018/19
    Resources
    Characteristics of those enrolling at UK and NI higher education insti
    Regulating independent educational institutions
    Resources
    Summary We're seeking views on changes to registration requirements fo