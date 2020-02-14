Rules and regulations for GCSEs (9 to 1) in physical education.

This document sets out rules and regulations for GCSEs (9 to 1) in physical education.

Read the associated guidance to understand how to comply with these rules.

You should also read the GCSE (9 to 1) qualification-level conditions and our requirements for all qualifications.

May 2016 update

We have updated our rules to reflect the new subject content for short-course GCSEs in physical education.