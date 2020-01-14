Management information published monthly, and a one-off publication of inspections and outcomes from 2005 to 2015.

Schools management information: release schedule

The release schedule for monthly management information: state-funded schools inspections and outcomes.

The release is the date by which the inspection must have been completed and the report must have been published in order to be included in the management information.

Month Release 11 July 2019 Management information as at 30 June 2019 13 August 2019 Management information as at 31 July 2019 11 September 2019 Management information as at 31 August 2019 10 October 2019 Management information as at 30 September 2019 16 December 2019 Management information as at 30 November 2019 14 January 2020 Management information as at 31 December 2019 13 February 2020 Management information as at 31 January 2020 12 March 2020 Management information as at 29 February 2020 14 April 2020 Management information as at 31 March 2020 13 May 2020 Management information as at 30 April 2020 11 June 2020 Management information as at 31 May 2020

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Dec 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 Dec 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 837KB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Dec 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools - latest inspections at 30 Nov 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools - all inspections - year to date published by 30 Nov 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 579KB

Management information - state-funded schools - as at 30 Nov 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.21MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Sep 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 30 Sep 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 3.33MB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Sep 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.4MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Aug 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 Aug 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 3.21MB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Aug 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.4MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Jul 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 Jul 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 3.2MB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Jul 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.4MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Jun 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 30 Jun 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 2.79MB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Jun 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 May 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 May 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 2.44MB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 May 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Apr 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 30 Apr 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 2.17MB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Apr 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.7MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Mar 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 13.5MB

Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Mar 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 607KB

Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Mar 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 845KB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Mar 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.8MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 28 Feb 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 13.5MB

Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 28 Feb 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 439KB

Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 28 Feb 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 672KB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 28 Feb 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.6MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Jan 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 13.5MB

Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Jan 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 340KB

Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Jan 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 566KB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Jan 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Dec 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 13.4MB

Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Dec 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 254KB

Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Dec 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 437KB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Dec 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.3MB

Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 Nov 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 182KB

Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 Nov 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 289KB

Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Nov 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11MB

Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Nov 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 Oct 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Oct 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 80.6KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Oct 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 127KB

Management information - schools - as at 31 Oct 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.7MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 Sep 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 Sep 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 2.19KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 Sep 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 4.54KB

Management information - schools - as at 30 Sep 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.6MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 Aug 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Aug 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.09MB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Aug 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.88MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 Aug 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.8MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 July 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 July 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.09MB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 July 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.88MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 July 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.9MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 Jun 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 Jun 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 994KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 Jun 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.73MB

Management information - schools - as at 30 Jun 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.7MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 May 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 9.26MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 May 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 738KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 May 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.31MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 April 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 9.23MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 April 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 672KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 April 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.18MB

Management information - schools - as at 30 April 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.41MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 March 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 9.32MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 March 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 9.32MB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 March 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 1.02MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 March 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.21MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 28 February 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 9.32MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 28 February 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 493KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 28 February 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 791KB

Management information - schools - as at 28 February 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.14MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 January 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 9.21MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 January 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 412KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 January 2018 View onlineDownload CSV 601KB

Management information - schools - as at 31 January 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 December 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 11.2MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 December 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 302KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 December 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 483KB

Management information - schools - as at 31 December 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 November 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 11.2MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 November 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 204KB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 November 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 339KB

Management information - schools - as at 30 November 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 15.9MB

Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 October 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 9.21MB

Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 October 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 2.76MB

Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 October 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 2.79MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 October 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 17.5MB

Management information - schools - as at 30 September 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.07MB

Management information - schools - as at 30 September 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.8MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 August 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.16MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 August 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.81MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 July 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.06MB

Management information - schools - as at 31 July 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.79MB

Management information - schools - 30 June 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.05MB

Management information - schools - 30 June 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.79MB

Management information - schools - 31 May 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.05MB

Management information - schools - 31 May 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.78MB

Management information - schools - 30 April 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.05MB

Management information - schools - 30 April 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.77MB

Management information - schools - 31 March 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.04MB

Management information - schools - 31 March 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.76MB

Management information - schools - 28 February 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.03MB

Management information - schools - 28 February 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.75MB

Management information - schools - 31 January 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 8.74MB

Management information - schools - 31 January 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.04MB

Management information - schools - 31 December 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.03MB

Management information - schools - 30 November 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.04MB

Management information - schools - 31 October 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.62MB

Management information - schools - 30 September 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.6MB

Management information - schools - 31 August 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.75MB

Management information - schools - 31 July 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.9MB

Management information - schools - 30 June 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.45MB

Management information - schools - 31 May 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.62MB

Management information - schools - 30 April 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.89MB

Management information - schools - 31 March 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.3MB

Management information - schools - 29 February 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.24MB

Management information - schools - 31 January 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.11MB

Management information - schools - 31 December 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.75MB

Management information - schools - 30 November 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.78MB

Management information - schools - 30 September 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6MB

Management information - schools - 1 September 2005 to 31 August 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 30.2MB

Management information - schools - 31 August 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.42MB

Management information - schools - 31 July 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.84MB

Management information - schools - 30 June 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.83MB

Management information - schools - 31 May 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.43MB

Management information - schools - 30 April 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.83MB

Management information - schools - 31 March 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.86MB

Management information - schools - 28 February 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.57MB

Management information - schools - 31 January 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.11MB

Management information - schools - 31 December 2014 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.64MB

Management information - schools - 30 November 2014 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.99MB

Management information - schools - 31 October 2014 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.8MB

Management information - schools - 30 September 2014 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.1MB

Management information - schools - 31 August 2014 ZIP , 8.34MB

Management information - schools - 31 July 2014 ZIP , 4.99MB

Management information - schools - 30 June 2014 ZIP , 5.05MB

Management information - schools - 31 May 2014 ZIP , 3.64MB

Management information - schools - 30 April 2014 (provisional) ZIP , 3.72MB

Management information - schools - 28 February 2014 (provisional) ZIP , 4.53MB

Management information - schools - 31 January 2014 (provisional) ZIP , 4.17MB

Management information - schools - 31 December 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 3.35MB

Management information - schools - 30 November 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 3.42MB

Management Information - schools - 31 October 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 3.49MB

Management Information - schools - 30 September 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 3.49MB

Management Information - schools - 31 August 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 4.83MB

Management Information - schools - 31 July 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 3.92MB

Management Information - schools - 30 June 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 4.55MB

Management information - schools - 31 May 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 2.34MB

Management information - schools - 30 April 2013 (provisional) ZIP , 2.42MB

Schools management information as at 31 March 2013 (provisional) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.86MB

14 January 2020 Published management information as at 31 December 2019. 16 December 2019 Published management information as at 30 November 2019. Release schedule updated to show all publication dates up until 11 June 2020. 18 November 2019 Changed the date for the 'Management information as at 30 November 2019' data release to 16 December 2019. 5 November 2019 As the data release for November will include October data, we will not release a separate data set for October following the pre-election period. 4 November 2019 Added a note: we will not publish management information until after the election. 10 October 2019 Published management information as at 30 September 2019. 4 October 2019 Updated table one on the excel files for June, July and August 2019 to correct the percentage of schools at each overall effective grade for North East, Yorkshire and the Humber. 11 September 2019 Published management information as at 31 August 2019. 13 August 2019 Published management information as at 31 July 2019. 12 July 2019 The most recent inspection data at the 30 June 2019 has been updated to include the region for two schools where it was previously unavailable. This affects Table 1 and the underlying dataset. 11 July 2019 Published management information as at 30 June 2019. 18 June 2019 Published management information as at 31 May 2019. 10 June 2019 Update to the release schedule: the publication date for management information as at 31 May 2019 has changed from 12 June to 18 June 2019. This is to avoid confusion as the original date was too close to that of another statistical release: ‘State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2019’. 10 May 2019 Published management information as at 30 April 2019. 11 April 2019 Published management information as at 31 March 2019. 12 March 2019 Published management information as at 28 February 2019. 12 February 2019 Published management information as at 31 January 2019. 11 January 2019 Published management information as at 31 December 2018 13 December 2018 Published management information as at 30 November 2018. In addition, the title of the page has been updated to 'State-funded school inspections and outcomes: management information' 22 November 2018 The most recent inspection data at the 31 October 2018 has been updated to include the region for twelve schools where it was previously unavailable. This affects Table 1 and the underlying dataset. Table 1 has also been updated to correct the phase of four schools. 13 November 2018 Published management information as at 31 October 2018 11 October 2018 Published management information as at 30 September 2018 13 September 2018 Published management information as at 31 August 2018. 10 August 2018 Published management information as at 31 July 2018. 12 July 2018 Published management information as at 30 June 2018. 12 June 2018 Published management information as at 31 May 2018. 11 May 2018 Published management information as at 30 April 2018. 12 April 2018 Published management information as at 31 March 2018. 13 March 2018 Published management information as at 28 February 2018. 13 February 2018 Published management information as at 31 January 2018. 12 January 2018 Published management information as at 31 December 2017. 20 December 2017 Release schedule updated to show all publication dates up until 11 May 2018. 12 December 2017 Published management information as at 30 November 2017. 14 November 2017 Published management information as at 31 October 2017. 12 October 2017 Published management information as at 30 September 2017. 13 September 2017 Published today: management information as at 31 August 2017. 11 August 2017 Published today: management information as at 31 July 2017. 13 July 2017 Published today: management information as at 30 June 2017. 13 June 2017 Published today: management information as at 31 May 2017. 17 May 2017 Management information - schools - 30 April 2017 published. 13 April 2017 Management information - schools - 31 March 2017 published. 14 March 2017 Management information - schools - 28 February 2017 uploaded. 13 February 2017 Management information - schools - 31 January 2017 uploaded. 13 January 2017 Management information - schools - 31 December 2016 uploaded. 12 January 2017 Management information - schools - 31 December 2016 uploaded. 15 December 2016 Management information - schools - 30 November 2016 uploaded. 17 November 2016 Management information - schools - 31 October 2016 20 October 2016 Data as at 30 September 2016 published. 20 September 2016 Data as at 31 August 2016 published. 23 August 2016 Data as at 31 July 2016 published. 21 July 2016 Management information for school inspections to 30 June 2016. 22 June 2016 Data as at 31 May 2016 published. 25 May 2016 Data as at 30 April 2016 published. 12 May 2016 Data as at 31 March 2016 republished. 4 May 2016 We have removed school inspection outcome monthly management information for January, February and March 2016 because we have identified an error. We are re-examining the data and will publish March 2016 data once we are certain it is accurate. 21 April 2016 Data for March 2016 published. In addition data for January 2016 has been amended so that the 'Personal development, behaviour and welfare' judgement only includes data for the new judgement introduced in September 2015. Previously data also included grades for the 'Behaviour and safety' judgement from the previous framework. 17 March 2016 Data for February 2016 published. 11 March 2016 Data for November 2015, December 2015 and January 2016 have been amended following the identification of incorrect publication dates for inspections. Publication dates have been removed from these reports. 26 February 2016 Data for January 2016 published. 21 January 2016 Data for December 2015 published. Data for November 2015 updated and published. The original November data were removed as a small number of schools had an incorrect school type and some inspection report publication dates were inaccurate. Inspection outcomes were unaffected. 18 December 2015 Data for November 2015 published. 16 December 2015 Data for schools - September 2005 to August 2015. This is a one-off publication of inspection outcomes from 2005 to 2015. It shows the outcomes of section 5 inspections up to the point of the introduction of the Common Inspection Framework in September 2015. Much of the data has been published previously in various publications over the years, but it has been collated in to a single file to make it easier to use for further analysis. 9 December 2015 Updated schedule for release of management information published. 19 October 2015 Data for September 2015 uploaded. 17 September 2015 Data for August 2015 uploaded. 24 August 2015 Data for July 2015 uploaded. 21 July 2015 Data for June 2015 uploaded 30 June 2015 First published.