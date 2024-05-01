CAVC Basketball Academy become the first Welsh Association of Colleges National Champions

Cardiff and Vale College’s (@CAVC) Basketball Academy have become the first Welsh college team to win the UK-wide Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport Champions in their discipline.

Fresh from the Category 1 team winning their third AoC Welsh league championship in a row and the 3rd team winning the Tier III Championship, the Academy travelled to Nottingham to compete in the AoC’s National Championships, going up against the best teams from every region in the UK.

The first day saw a loss to Dudley College of Technology and a narrow win versus Leeds City College. The Basketball Academy then hit their stride in the semi-finals with convincing wins against Richard Huish College, Gateshead College and Long Road Sixth College.

CAVC faced the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London in the finals and put together a defensive masterclass to come out as tournament winners with a 9-13 score.

Recent surveys have shown basketball as the fastest growing sport in Wales and the second most played sport behind football.

CAVC Head of Basketball Ieuan Jones said: “I am absolutely delighted that our team was able to win the AoC National Championship. This is the first time a Welsh team has won the AOC National Championship in the competitions 44-year history.

“This is a special group of players who have brought into our Academy culture. I am proud of them as they have committed themselves to each other with a strong work ethic both on the court and in the classroom. I am grateful to our graduating players Lance Macaraig, Trystan Maciver, Enock Ntumba and Hamid Ibrahim.

“Knowing that these boys are leaving the program as National Champions brings me immense joy. I would like to thank the College, the Executive team, the entire Sports Department, our sponsors and partners who have all played a part in our success. This is only the third year of existence for our academy, and I am incredibly excited for what the future holds for our program as the elite basketball academy in Wales!”

CAVC Head of Sport, Tourism and Public Services James Young added: “Ieuan and his coaching team have done an incredible job with our Basketball Academy over the past three years. Ieuan’s energy and passion is unparalleled, and the student athletes clearly respond exceptionally well to him.

“All our academy players are clearly very talented but their desire and commitment to the team ethic and culture is inspirational and underpins their successes. They are such a cohesive team and deserve all the accolades that they have achieved. To be the first Welsh winners of the AoC National Championships against such high-profile basketball academies is such an amazing achievement. Very well done to all involved!

Basketball Wales Performance Director Phil Gordos said: “CAVC’s achievement of winning the AoC National championship is hugely important for basketball in Wales. It has secured fantastic publicity and shown that Welsh teams can be competitive at a high level.

“Kudos to Ieuan and the College for what they are doing for the game. I’m sure they will go from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to watching their progress. Congratulations on a wonderful season.”

The CAVC Basketball Academy is made up of students from across the College who are studying a range of vocational and academic courses. The Academy provides a supportive and specialist environment that combines first-class coaching and sports facilities with the College’s wide portfolio of courses. Players can progress in their sporting careers while studying at the College and prepare for a future outside of sport as well.