Important news and communications from the Department for Education (DfE) relating to governance in maintained schools and academy trusts in England.

School governance update: December 2020

School governance update: October 2020

Local authority maintained schools: school governance update July 2020

Academy trusts: school governance update July 2020

School governance: coronavirus (COVID-19) June update

School governance update March 2020

Academy trusts: school governance update January 2020

Local authority maintained schools: school governance update January 2020

School governance update November 2019

Academy trusts: school governance update September 2019

Local authority maintained schools: school governance update September 2019

These updates are for anyone involved in school and trust governance who wants to know the latest messages from the DfE, such as:

  • governors
  • trustees
  • chairs
  • governance professionals
  • members

This is also for anyone else involved in the governance of schools and trusts in England.

Published 18 September 2019
Last updated 2 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'School governance update: December 2020'.

  2. Added 'School governance update: October 2020'.

  3. Added 'Local authority maintained schools: school governance update July 2020' and 'Academy trusts: school governance update July 2020'.

  4. Added 'School governance: coronavirus (COVID-19) update'.

  5. Updated information about video or teleconferencing applications in 'School governance update March 2020: advice for governing bodies'.

  6. Added 'School governance update March 2020' which includes guidance in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19).

  7. Added updates for January 2020.

  8. Added school governance update for November 2019.

  9. Added sentence to specify that all changes made to the statutory policies list for schools and academys reflect previously announced requirements on schools, there are no new requirements or policies announced in this update.

  10. First published.

