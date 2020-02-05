Claim back the student loan repayments that you made while employed as a teacher in the 2018 to 2019 financial year. You'll need to claim before 28 February 2020.

You can claim if you:

taught biology, chemistry, physics, computing or languages (not including English) during the 2018 to 2019 financial year (6 April 2018 to 5 April 2019)

taught at a school in an eligible local authority during the 2018 to 2019 financial year – check which areas are eligible

are currently employed as a teacher at a state-funded secondary school in England

spent at least 50% of your contracted hours teaching one or more eligible subjects

completed your initial teacher training ( ITT ) course in or after the 2013 to 2014 academic year (1 September to 31 August)

The application should take around 15 to 45 minutes to complete.

Before you apply

You’ll need:

the exact amount of student loan you repaid while employed as a teacher during the 2018 to 2019 financial year (get this from either your annual student loan statement, your P60 if you only had one employer, or all your payslips from this period)

your National Insurance Number

your bank account details

your 7-digit teacher reference number – you can get this from your school, the certificate you got when you qualified, or from the teacher qualifications helpdesk

the academic year in which you completed your initial teacher training

your passport or photocard driving licence to prove your identity using GOV.UK Verify – if you’ve used GOV.UK Verify before, you’ll just need your sign-in details

5 February 2020 Added a closing date for applications. 3 December 2019 Updated one of the claim criteria from 'you can claim if you spend less than 50% of your contracted hours on leadership duties' to 'you can claim if you spent at least 50% of your contracted hours teaching one or more eligible subjects.' 31 October 2019 First published.