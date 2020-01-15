A financial health notice to improve issued to Havering College of Further and Higher Education by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial health notice to improve: Havering College of Further and Higher Education

PDF, 186KB, 4 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serves as a written notice to improve financial health at Havering College of Further and Higher Education.

Advertisement

Financial health notice to improve: East Sussex College Group
Resources
A financial health notice to improve issued to East Sussex College Gro
Notice to improve: Richmond upon Thames College
Resources
A Notice to improve issued to Richmond upon Thames College by the Educ
Financial health notice to improve: Kensington and Chelsea College
Resources
A financial health notice to improve issued to Kensington and Chelsea

Published 15 June 2018
Last updated 15 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. Havering College of Further and Higher Education notice to improve is now closed.
  2. First published.