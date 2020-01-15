A financial health notice to improve issued to Havering College of Further and Higher Education by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serves as a written notice to improve financial health at Havering College of Further and Higher Education.

15 January 2020 Havering College of Further and Higher Education notice to improve is now closed. 15 June 2018 First published.