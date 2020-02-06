Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mainstream schools in multi-academy trusts in England.

Data and analysis on the performance of multi-academy trusts ( MATs ) at KS4 . It is based on measures of progress for MATs with 3 or more academies that have been with the MAT for at least 3 full academic years and have results in the 2019 school performance tables.

It provides:

measures of progress (Progress 8, EBacc entry and EBacc achievement)

entry and achievement) contextual information (including disadvantage and prior attainment)

underlying data for the 2019 to 2020 academic year for: mainstream academies and free schools university technical colleges ( UTCs ) studio schools



The performance of all MATs and sponsors in England are in Find and compare schools in England: all multi-academy trusts ( MATs )/sponsors .

The Progress 8 measure is a secondary school accountability system. It aims to encourage schools to teach a broad curriculum and reward schools that teach all pupils well. It measures pupils’ progress across 8 subjects from age 11 to 16.

