Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mainstream schools in multi-academy trusts in England.
Multi-academy trust measures at key stage 4 in England, 2019
PDF, 1.88MB, 14 pages
Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: annex A
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 98.8KB
Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: underlying data
ZIP, 241KB
Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: national tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 55.3KB
Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: methodology
PDF, 254KB, 16 pages
Details
Data and analysis on the performance of multi-academy trusts (MATs) at KS4. It is based on measures of progress for MATs with 3 or more academies that have been with the MAT for at least 3 full academic years and have results in the 2019 school performance tables.
It provides:
- measures of progress (Progress 8, EBacc entry and EBacc achievement)
- contextual information (including disadvantage and prior attainment)
- underlying data for the 2019 to 2020 academic year for:
- mainstream academies and free schools
- university technical colleges (UTCs)
- studio schools
The performance of all MATs and sponsors in England are in Find and compare schools in England: all multi-academy trusts (MATs)/sponsors .
The Progress 8 measure is a secondary school accountability system. It aims to encourage schools to teach a broad curriculum and reward schools that teach all pupils well. It measures pupils’ progress across 8 subjects from age 11 to 16.
Multi-academy trust data team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Sarah Hoar 07388 372 214
