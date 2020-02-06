Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mainstream schools in multi-academy trusts in England.

Multi-academy trust measures at key stage 4 in England, 2019

PDF, 1.88MB, 14 pages

Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: annex A

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 98.8KB

Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: underlying data

ZIP, 241KB

Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: national tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 55.3KB

Key stage 4 multi-academy trust: methodology

PDF, 254KB, 16 pages

Data and analysis on the performance of multi-academy trusts (MATs) at KS4. It is based on measures of progress for MATs with 3 or more academies that have been with the MAT for at least 3 full academic years and have results in the 2019 school performance tables.

It provides:

  • measures of progress (Progress 8, EBacc entry and EBacc achievement)
  • contextual information (including disadvantage and prior attainment)
  • underlying data for the 2019 to 2020 academic year for:
    • mainstream academies and free schools
    • university technical colleges (UTCs)
    • studio schools

The performance of all MATs and sponsors in England are in Find and compare schools in England: all multi-academy trusts (MATs)/sponsors .

The Progress 8 measure is a secondary school accountability system. It aims to encourage schools to teach a broad curriculum and reward schools that teach all pupils well. It measures pupils’ progress across 8 subjects from age 11 to 16.

Multi-academy trust data team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sarah Hoar 07388 372 214

Published 6 February 2020