Information for local authorities and academy trusts about the outcome of the Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF) 2019 to 2020.

Documents

SSEF: full list of applicants

ODS, 4.49KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

SSEF: list of successful applicants

ODS, 3.63KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This round of SSEF will provide funding of £14.3 million for 6 expansion projects which will create over 1,100 additional selective school places.

We have written to all applicants informing them of the outcome of their applications.

There is no appeals process and we are unable to consider requests to review this decision.

If you need further advice, please contact us using the ESFA enquiry form.

Published 14 February 2020