We're seeking views on changes to registration requirements for independent educational settings, and changes to independent schools legislation.
This consultation is being held on another website.
We are proposing 3 changes to the way in which independent educational settings in England, including independent schools, are regulated by the Department for Education.
- expanding the categories of full-time institutions that will be regulated in the same way that independent schools are currently regulated, and defining the term ‘full-time’
- changing the basis for how some appeals by institutions against enforcement action are determined by the court
- revising the system for approving ‘material changes’ to the registered details of independent educational institutions