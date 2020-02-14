Summary

We're seeking views on changes to registration requirements for independent educational settings, and changes to independent schools legislation.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We are proposing 3 changes to the way in which independent educational settings in England, including independent schools, are regulated by the Department for Education.

These are:

  • expanding the categories of full-time institutions that will be regulated in the same way that independent schools are currently regulated, and defining the term ‘full-time’
  • changing the basis for how some appeals by institutions against enforcement action are determined by the court
  • revising the system for approving ‘material changes’ to the registered details of independent educational institutions
Published 14 February 2020