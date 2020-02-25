Terms and conditions that local authorities, maintained schools, and academies, must follow.

This grant provides additional funding that publicly funded schools in England use to support disadvantaged pupils.

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the pupil premium conditions of grant.

We will publish allocations spreadsheets showing the numbers of pupils eligible for pupil premium funding in the 2020 to 2021 financial year in June 2020.

Read more about how much pupil premium funding schools and non-mainstream schools receive, how they should spend it, and how we hold them to account.

