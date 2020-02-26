Develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours that you need to be a high-performing middle leader in schools.

The National Professional Qualification for Middle Leadership ( NPQML ) supports the professional development of aspiring and serving middle leaders.

Apply with one of the providers accredited to offer this qualification. Contact your preferred provider, or visit their website, to find out more about the qualification.

Providers

The Department for Education accredited providers to design, deliver and assess one or more of the reformed national professional qualifications ( NPQs ). You can only take an NPQ with an accredited provider.

To ensure that your NPQ is accessible, high quality and nationally consistent, your provider’s programme must meet the requirements of the:

NPQ content and assessment framework, which sets out the knowledge and skills that providers must teach as part of each NPQ , and the tasks and criteria against which providers will be required to assess their candidates

Read them on the National professional qualifications: frameworks page.

Who can apply

You should be, or aspire to be, a middle leader with the responsibility for leading a team, for example a:

key stage leader

curriculum area leader

pastoral services leader

subject leader

special educational needs coordinator (SENCO)

head of department

This includes middle leaders working across more than one school, for example, specialist leaders of education.

What’s involved

The duration of study can be between 2 academic terms and 18 months, depending on your provider.

During this time you will:

develop knowledge and skills across 6 content areas, which set out what an effective middle leader should know and be able to do

have the opportunity to develop up to 7 key leadership behaviours, which set out how an effective leader should operate

complete a final assessment that evaluates yours capability against the knowledge and skills set out in the 6 content areas

Content areas

The 6 content areas across which you will develop your middle leadership knowledge and skills are:

strategy and improvement

teaching and curriculum excellence

leading with impact

working in partnership

managing resources and risks

increasing capability

Leadership behaviours

The 7 leadership behaviours that you will have the opportunity to develop are:

commitment

collaboration

personal drive

resilience

awareness

integrity

respect

Structure and teaching methods

The structure of the NPQML and the teaching methods will vary between providers, but will include:

on-the-job leadership training

challenge and support - through a coach and/or mentor

access to high-quality resources, drawing on up-to-date research and evidence

professional development from and with credible peers

opportunities for structured reflection

Final assessment

You will complete a school improvement project within your team, lasting at least 2 terms, aimed at improving pupil progress and attainment and the capability of your team.

Through this project, you will need to demonstrate your competence through an assessment linked to the knowledge and skills set out in the 6 content areas.

Costs

Costs vary between providers. You should contact a provider for full details of their costs.

Funding

NPQ funding for the financial year 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 is fully committed. Details of NPQ funding for the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 will be confirmed in due course.

26 February 2020 Updated to show NPQ funding for the financial year 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 is fully committed. 20 October 2017 Updated qualification description following national professional qualifications (NPQs) reforms. 18 March 2014 First published.