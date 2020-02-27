Information about children's social workers employed in local authorities and agency social workers.

Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: text

PDF, 1.01MB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 503KB

Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: technical document

PDF, 687KB, 22 pages

Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: underlying data

ZIP, 811KB

Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: pre-release access list

HTML

This statistical release uses data from the statutory children’s social work workforce data collection.

It covers:

  • number of social workers
  • number of starters and leavers
  • vacancy rate of social workers
  • turnover rate of social workers
  • sickness absence of social workers
  • number of agency workers

Data was collected from local authorities.

Children’s services statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 27 February 2020