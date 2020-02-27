Information about children's social workers employed in local authorities and agency social workers.

This statistical release uses data from the statutory children’s social work workforce data collection.

It covers:

number of social workers

number of starters and leavers

vacancy rate of social workers

turnover rate of social workers

sickness absence of social workers

number of agency workers

Data was collected from local authorities.

