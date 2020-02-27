Information about children's social workers employed in local authorities and agency social workers.
Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: text
PDF, 1.01MB, 17 pages
Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 503KB
Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: technical document
PDF, 687KB, 22 pages
Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: underlying data
ZIP, 811KB
Children's social work workforce 2018 to 2019: pre-release access list
This statistical release uses data from the statutory children’s social work workforce data collection.
It covers:
- number of social workers
- number of starters and leavers
- vacancy rate of social workers
- turnover rate of social workers
- sickness absence of social workers
- number of agency workers
Data was collected from local authorities.
