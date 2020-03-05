Technical specification and validation rules for submitting 2020 to 2021 school census data.

This is technical information about submitting data for the school census 2020 to 2021.

supplier of software for school management information systems (MIS)

user of school MIS software

changes to the previous year’s census collection

what data schools should supply at school level and pupil level

how to structure the data in XML

how to check the data against the validation rules

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that schools can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting school census data is also available.

