How schools apply for special consideration for pupils whose performance is affected by extremely distressing circumstances or incidents before the tests.
Key stage 2 tests: special consideration guidance
Special consideration may be awarded if a pupil’s performance in a key stage 2 (KS2) test has been affected by extremely distressing circumstances.
Approved applications for special consideration do not give STA sufficient information to change a pupil’s scaled score itself, but the Department for Education (DfE) will take into account the fact that special consideration has been granted when calculating primary school performance measures.Published 19 March 2018
