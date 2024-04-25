Savoy Educational Trust to fund new Royal Academy of Culinary Arts College Community Programme  

The Savoy Educational Trust (SET) has awarded almost £300,000 in funding to provide insightful education and learning opportunities to hospitality students as part of a new college community programme for the Royal Academy of Arts (RACA).

The three-year grant will help the Academy support hundreds of students across the country, providing them with opportunities to develop higher-level skills while improving career opportunities by directly connecting them with RACA academicians, operators, and other industry contacts.

The grant will also fund the delivery of masterclasses, workshops and training days, helping to elevate the aspirations of young people who wish to pursue a long-term and rewarding career in hospitality.

Speaking on the announcement, Angela Maher, Chief Executive of the Savoy Educational Trust, said:

“The Savoy Educational Trust has been a long-term supporter of the RACA and their work. Trustees recognise the importance of investing in both the present and future skill needs of this important sector of the UK economy, and they are delighted to support this exciting new initiative. The RACA is uniquely placed to deliver this programme, drawing on their amazing network and industry knowledge to enrich the learning experiences of those studying hospitality and catering in colleges around the UK.”

The programme will commence in May 2024 and be led by Neil Rippington, RACA College Community Programme Director. Commenting on the program, Neil said:

“(The project) will deliver wide-ranging activities across the country and allow the Academy to make a significant and positive impact on the learning, development, and potential employment opportunities of students. The timing of the project is imperative as colleges continue to struggle with increased costs and need as much support as possible.”

As the programme grows, it will also include a focus on soft skills, helping to equip students for the world of work through personal development sessions, interview skills, as well as attending recruitment days and industry events.

Discussing the new programme, Lisa Jenkins, chief executive of RACA, said:

“We are hugely grateful to the Savoy Educational Trust for their support. This funding will enable us to greatly increase the number of colleges we work with, and will allow our Academicians and industry partners to share their wealth of knowledge, skills and experience with hundreds of learners.

“This programme is all about reaching the stars of the future and connecting them to an exciting and vibrant industry where the sky really is the limit.”