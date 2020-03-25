 
Coronavirus and home-working in the UK labour market: 2019

With the current outbreak of Covid19, most people are expected to work from home where possible. This article investigates to what extent different people within the labour market work at home, either on a regular or occasional basis. It makes use of information from the Annual Population Survey (APS) and covers a 12 month-period January to December 2019.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/coronavirusandhomeworkingintheuklabourmarket2019

Published 25 March 2020

