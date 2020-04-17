Files for the electronic transfer of 2021 co-ordinated admissions data, primarily for use by software suppliers.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

You can use these files to transfer data related to:

admissions to schools from September 2021

in-year admissions during the academic year 2020 to 2021

In-year co-ordination is not statutory but own admission authority schools (for example academy schools) must notify the local authority of the application for admission and its outcome.

Note: XSD files must be stored in a separate folder from those used in earlier years as some of the files have identical names and may be overwritten in error.

