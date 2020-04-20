Government launches new coronavirus business support finder tool

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

A new ‘support finder’ tool will help businesses and self-employed people across the UK to quickly and easily determine what financial support is available to them during the coronavirus pandemic.

New online platform helps businesses easily access the financial support they are eligible for during the coronavirus pandemic

simple questionnaire takes business owners under a minute to complete and will signpost them to relevant government financial support

A new ‘support finder’ tool will help businesses and self-employed people across the UK to quickly and easily determine what financial support is available to them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The finder tool on GOV.UK will ask business owners to fill out a simple online questionnaire, which can take minutes to complete, and they will then be directed to a list of all the financial support they may be eligible for.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said:

Businesses of all shapes and sizes play a vital role in our economy, which is why we want to make it as easy as possible for all of them to access our wide-ranging package of financial support during this challenging time. This online questionnaire takes just minutes to complete and will quickly signpost a business to the loans, grants or other schemes they could be eligible for.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

We’ve launched an unprecedented package of support to protect jobs, businesses and incomes during these challenging times. Millions are already benefitting and this new online tool will allow firms and individuals to identify what help they are entitled to in a matter of minutes. We are doing everything we can to make our support as accessible and as easy to navigate as possible.

To support business, workers and the self-employed during the coronavirus outbreak, government has:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Education Secretary announces that vulnerable and disadvantaged young Resources The schools adjudicatorâ€™s statutory proposal decision about Raineâ€™ Resources Guidance on which data collections, services or requests will be cance

made up to £330 billion of loans and guarantees for businesses

offered to pay 80 per cent of the wages of furloughed workers, up to £2,500

deferred the next quarter of VAT payments for firms, until the end of June - representing a £30 billion injection into the economy

introduced £20 billion in tax relief and cash grants to help businesses with cash flow

introduced the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Schemes for both SMEs and larger businesses to make it easier to access vital financial support

offered to cover the cost of statutory sick pay

entirely removed all eligible properties in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector from business rates temporarily;

introduced the Self-employment Income Support Scheme, offering a taxable grant worth 80% of trading profits up to a maximum of £2,500 a month

deferred Self Assessment payments due in July 2020 until 31 January 2021

allowed companies required to hold AGMs to do so flexibly, which may include postponing them or holding them online;

suspended wrongful trading provisions for company directors to remove the threat of personal liability during the pandemic; and

offered a 3 month extension for filing accounts to businesses hit by coronavirus.

More details on support for businesses can be found on the coronavirus business support hub.