Get help recruiting qualified teachers from Spain to teach modern foreign languages using Spain’s Visiting Teachers Programme (SVTP).
Register your interest with our commercial partner, Randstad Public Services Ltd, and someone will be in touch with more information within 2 working days.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Spain’s Visiting Teacher’s Programme will continue to place modern foreign language teachers from Spain for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
We’re focusing on recruiting international teachers to start in January 2021, rather than September 2020, in case travel restrictions and the closure of visa application centres continue. Register your interest with Randstad Public Services Ltd.
If you’ve already agreed a placement
If you have a teacher from Spain starting in September 2020, you can defer the start date to January 2021 if you need to. If you wish to continue with a September start date, contact Randstad Public Services Ltd for further details.
What schools can get
State-funded schools in England can get help recruiting qualified teachers from Spain to teach modern foreign languages (MFL) for one to 3 years.
SVTP is open to secondary schools. There is also a pilot for primary schools in the academic year 2019 to 2020.
All candidates are able to teach Spanish and some can teach French or German as well.
All teachers referred through the programme will:
- meet eligibility criteria
- have been assessed and interviewed by senior leaders of English schools
- receive an acclimatisation package and continuing professional development (CPD), covering topics including behaviour management, safeguarding and England’s examination and accountability system
Before hiring a teacher, schools can interview their preferred candidates through Skype or similar.
Costs
We will fund:
- recruitment costs
- acclimatisation package and ongoing CPD programme during the teacher’s first year in post
- Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for recruited teacher
Schools must appoint an in-school mentor to support their overseas teacher, and will need to fund:
- the teacher’s salary
- supply cover costs to support CPD days (at least 1 day per term) and mentor training
The recruitment process
After you register your interest with our commercial partner, Randstad Public Services Ltd, they will:
- contact you within 2 working days to discuss your needs
- give you access to candidate information online, including previous experience and notes from their assessment and interview
- help you arrange final interviews with your shortlisted candidates (via Skype or similar)
Candidate eligibility criteria
All candidates have met the following criteria.
Qualifications and experience
Secondary MFL teachers will have:
- a bachelor’s degree in English, Spanish, French or German studies or equivalent
- a Teaching Certificate of Aptitude or a master’s degree in teaching or equivalent
- at least one year of teaching experience with children in the last 5 years, as a full-time teacher in formal education, equivalent to secondary school
or:
- a bachelor’s degree in translation studies (English/French/German) or equivalent
- a Teaching Certificate of Aptitude or a master’s degree in teaching or equivalent
- at least one year of teaching experience with children in the last 5 years, as a full-time teacher in formal education, equivalent to secondary school
Primary MFL teachers will have:
- a bachelor’s degree in teaching primary education
- completion of a 3-year initial teacher training programme to obtain a Masetro/Mestro/Mestre
- specialisation in a foreign language on completion of the primary education degree
- at least one year of teaching experience with children in the last 5 years, as a full-time teacher in formal education, equivalent to primary school
Other requirements
Candidates must have:
- a B2 level English proficiency, in line with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages
- Spanish criminal background checks
- a medical form (English school standard upon offer of contract)
- qualified teacher status (QTS)
Programme evaluation
Schools involved may be asked to take part in an evaluation of SVTP.
Contact
Email: teaching.international@education.gov.uk
