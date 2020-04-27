Get help recruiting qualified teachers from Spain to teach modern foreign languages using Spain’s Visiting Teachers Programme (SVTP).

Register

Register your interest with our commercial partner, Randstad Public Services Ltd, and someone will be in touch with more information within 2 working days.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Spain’s Visiting Teacher’s Programme will continue to place modern foreign language teachers from Spain for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

We’re focusing on recruiting international teachers to start in January 2021, rather than September 2020, in case travel restrictions and the closure of visa application centres continue. Register your interest with Randstad Public Services Ltd.

If you’ve already agreed a placement

If you have a teacher from Spain starting in September 2020, you can defer the start date to January 2021 if you need to. If you wish to continue with a September start date, contact Randstad Public Services Ltd for further details.

What schools can get

State-funded schools in England can get help recruiting qualified teachers from Spain to teach modern foreign languages ( MFL ) for one to 3 years.

SVTP is open to secondary schools. There is also a pilot for primary schools in the academic year 2019 to 2020.

All candidates are able to teach Spanish and some can teach French or German as well.

All teachers referred through the programme will:

meet eligibility criteria

have been assessed and interviewed by senior leaders of English schools

receive an acclimatisation package and continuing professional development ( CPD ), covering topics including behaviour management, safeguarding and England’s examination and accountability system

Before hiring a teacher, schools can interview their preferred candidates through Skype or similar.

Costs

We will fund:

recruitment costs

acclimatisation package and ongoing CPD programme during the teacher’s first year in post

programme during the teacher’s first year in post Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for recruited teacher

Schools must appoint an in-school mentor to support their overseas teacher, and will need to fund:

the teacher’s salary

supply cover costs to support CPD days (at least 1 day per term) and mentor training

The recruitment process

After you register your interest with our commercial partner, Randstad Public Services Ltd, they will:

contact you within 2 working days to discuss your needs

give you access to candidate information online, including previous experience and notes from their assessment and interview

help you arrange final interviews with your shortlisted candidates (via Skype or similar)

Candidate eligibility criteria

All candidates have met the following criteria.

Qualifications and experience

Secondary MFL teachers will have:

a bachelor’s degree in English, Spanish, French or German studies or equivalent

a Teaching Certificate of Aptitude or a master’s degree in teaching or equivalent

at least one year of teaching experience with children in the last 5 years, as a full-time teacher in formal education, equivalent to secondary school

or:

a bachelor’s degree in translation studies (English/French/German) or equivalent

a Teaching Certificate of Aptitude or a master’s degree in teaching or equivalent

at least one year of teaching experience with children in the last 5 years, as a full-time teacher in formal education, equivalent to secondary school

Primary MFL teachers will have:

a bachelor’s degree in teaching primary education

completion of a 3-year initial teacher training programme to obtain a Masetro/Mestro/Mestre

specialisation in a foreign language on completion of the primary education degree

at least one year of teaching experience with children in the last 5 years, as a full-time teacher in formal education, equivalent to primary school

Other requirements

Candidates must have:

a B2 level English proficiency, in line with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

Spanish criminal background checks

a medical form (English school standard upon offer of contract)

qualified teacher status ( QTS )

Programme evaluation

Schools involved may be asked to take part in an evaluation of SVTP .

Contact

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

