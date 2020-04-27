Teachers' pension employer contribution grant allocations for April 2020 to March 2021.

The teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) supports schools and local authorities with the cost of the increase in employer contributions to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

We’ve published the methodology and rates for the TPECG. The TPECG supports schools and local authorities with the cost of the increase in employer contributions to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme from April 2020.

This page provides information for schools and local authorities on:

  • their April 2020 to March 2021 TPECG allocations
  • the terms and conditions that local authorities must follow in the use of TPECG funding

We’ve also published guidance on how schools and local authorities will be able to apply to the supplementary fund and scheme for local authority centrally employed teachers.

