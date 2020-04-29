Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 29 April 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 29 April 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 29 April 2020
HTML
Advertisement
Details
Information for further education
|Information
|Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|post-16 provider relief scheme
|Information
|qualification funding approval 2020 to 2021
|Information
|procured adult education budget (AEB) including 19 to 24 traineeships and advanced learner loans bursary (ALLB)
|Information
|new flexibilities for EPAs during COVID-19
|Information
|ESFA apprenticeship agreement for training providers - amendment
|Information
|review of apprenticeships carry-in allocations for the 2019 to 2020 funding year
|Information
|minimum standards for all-age apprenticeships 2018 to 2019
|Information
|IDAMs super users contingency planning for loans agreements
|Action
|migration of the application programme interfaces (API)
|Information
|National Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair
Information for academies
|Information
|Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|updated PE and sport premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|teachers’ pay grant (TPG) 2020 to 2021
|Information
|teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) 2020 to 2021
Information for local authorities
|Information
|Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|updated PE and sport premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|school improvement monitoring and brokering grant for April to August 2020
|Information
|teachers’ pay grant (TPG) 2020 to 2021
|Information
|teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) 2020 to 2021
|Information
|teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) supplementary fund
|Information
|local authority adult education budget and apprenticeship funds and 16 to 19 funds return for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|procured adult education budget (AEB) including 19 to 24 traineeships and advanced learner loans bursary (ALLB)
|Information
|review of apprenticeships carry-in allocations for the 2019 to 2020 funding year