Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 29 April 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 29 April 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 29 April 2020

HTML

Advertisement

Poulner Junior School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Poulner
Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2019
Resources
Information on the attainment of young people aged 19 in 2019, based o
UK education providers are helping teachers, parents and students respond to the impact of COVID-19 worldwide
Resources
Find free or discounted resources for students, schools, universities

Details

Information for further education

InformationLatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationpost-16 provider relief scheme
Informationqualification funding approval 2020 to 2021
Informationprocured adult education budget (AEB) including 19 to 24 traineeships and advanced learner loans bursary (ALLB)
Informationnew flexibilities for EPAs during COVID-19
InformationESFA apprenticeship agreement for training providers - amendment
Informationreview of apprenticeships carry-in allocations for the 2019 to 2020 funding year
Informationminimum standards for all-age apprenticeships 2018 to 2019
InformationIDAMs super users contingency planning for loans agreements
Actionmigration of the application programme interfaces (API)
InformationNational Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair

Information for academies

InformationLatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationupdated PE and sport premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
Informationteachers’ pay grant (TPG) 2020 to 2021
Informationteachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) 2020 to 2021

Information for local authorities

InformationLatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationupdated PE and sport premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
Informationschool improvement monitoring and brokering grant for April to August 2020
Informationteachers’ pay grant (TPG) 2020 to 2021
Informationteachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) 2020 to 2021
Informationteachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) supplementary fund
Informationlocal authority adult education budget and apprenticeship funds and 16 to 19 funds return for 2019 to 2020
Informationprocured adult education budget (AEB) including 19 to 24 traineeships and advanced learner loans bursary (ALLB)
Informationreview of apprenticeships carry-in allocations for the 2019 to 2020 funding year
Published 29 April 2020