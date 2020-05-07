Analysis and links to data sources on children and young people with special educational needs (SEN) or a disability in England.
Special educational needs: analysis and summary of data sources
Data analysis and links to statistical release data sources on children and young people with special educational needs (SEN) or a disability.
Last updated 7 May 2020 + show all updates
Updated with latest release of 'Special educational needs and disability: an analysis and summary of data sources'.
Updated document 'Special educational needs: analysis and summary of data sources'.
Updated document 'Special educational needs: an analysis and summary of data sources' added.
Updated document. Changes are set out in the 'Updates in this edition' section.
Updated with SEN rates, numbers and school exclusions by SEN - both published in July 2016. SEND tribunal information published in September 2016 is also included.
Updated data sources on educational attainment, participation, absence and employment. Also added new information on tribunals statistics and EHC plan timelines.
First published.
