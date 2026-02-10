ACCA future-proofs finance professionals with new tech-focused certificates

Skills in emerging technologies are essential for professional accountants and help organisations enhance their future-readiness

In response to insights from over 900 finance leaders, ACCA has created the Technology in Finance certificate series – a four-part programme designed to give finance teams the practical, future-ready tools to thrive in a fast-evolving world.

Technology is transforming finance, from data and AI to cybersecurity and organisational change. However not having the skills required for the future workplace is a major concern – with 50% of respondents to ACCA’s Global Talent Trends survey concerned that they need to develop the necessary skills. Organisations need accountants and finance professionals to be tech-enabled, not just technically sound.

The certificates are aimed at anyone working in a finance role, particularly those interested in technology development and CPD for career progression. The programme is also highly relevant to finance employers or those overseeing a finance function who want their teams to gain crucial tech skills to prepare for the future.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation at ACCA said: ‘Technology is already reshaping finance and embracing these innovations is just one of the ways that we’re redefining accountancy. These new certificates will give professional accountants and their employers the tools to thrive in this fast-evolving world.’

The series includes:

Certificate in Data Analytics for Finance Professionals

Certificate in Cybersecurity for Finance Professionals

Certificate in AI for Finance Professionals

Certificate in Organisational Transformation for Finance Professionals

Individuals can enrol in the full series or target specific knowledge requirements by choosing the certificates most relevant to their roles. Enrolment is now open for the first certificate focused on Data Analytics. Learners can sign up through ACCA Learning, ACCA’s dedicated platform for finance professionals’ continuous learning.

