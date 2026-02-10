Apprentice Engineers Welcome MP to Mark National Apprenticeship Week 2026

Bradford College engineering apprentices welcomed a local MP to their workplace to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2026 (9-15 February).



Judith Cummins MP visited the Engineering Manufacturing Technician apprentices to learn more about their jobs at AESSEAL plc near Dudley Hill – a firm that specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of mechanical seals and support systems. According to The Sunday Times, AESSEAL was the top UK apprentice employer in the manufacturing sector for 2025.



Following introductions with Bradford Colleges CEO & Principal Chris Webb, the Labour MP for Bradford South toured the AESSEAL facilities and watched the talented engineering apprentices showcase their new skills.

Apprentices Alicia, Mohammed, and Noah demonstrated how to use a CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) machine to cut, drill, and finish products and components used in engineering and manufacturing sectors. Afterwards, the apprentices took part in a roundtable discussion to share their thoughts on apprenticeships with the invited guests.



The AESSEAL visit marks National Apprenticeship Week 2026. The annual week-long event shines a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses, and the wider economy across the country.



MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, Judith Cummins, said:



“Apprenticeships open doors and create opportunities for learners, equipping them with valuable expertise while strengthening Bradford businesses. This partnership between ASSEAL and Bradford College is a great example of how education providers and employers work together with learners to grow local talent, and it was fantastic to see first-hand how apprentices are developing the advanced engineering skills that will drive Bradford’s manufacturing success for years to come.”



The Bradford College apprentices are enrolled on a Level 3 Engineering Technician programme, which teaches core engineering and manufacturing principles. Through a blend of college workshops and workplace mentoring, the apprentices are learning techniques and problem-solving skills that will enable them to support engineers, troubleshoot machinery, and contribute to efficient, compliant operations across a range of industries.



Apprentice Noah Heald said:



“My apprenticeship has helped me develop new skills. I had no idea about CNC and machining – what it was or how to do it – before I started here, and now I can do it! That’s what I’m proud of being able to do.



“I like to think I do a good job, and I always try my best when I come into work. I try to get as much done as I can, in the best way I can, so hopefully I’m being a valuable member of the team.



“I’ve gained more confidence, working with people who are experienced in the field.[…] I hope to get as far as I can with CNC machinery as it’s something I enjoy and am interested in [and] I would 100% recommend an apprenticeship.”



Chris Webb, Bradford College CEO & Principal, added:



“At Bradford College, we’re committed to supporting these fantastic apprentices and our local employers. Our apprenticeships—across specialisms from engineering to business administration—develop skilled, work-ready talent that is driving productivity, growth, and long-term success across the region.”



AESSEAL’s UK Learning and Development Manager, Darren Jones, said:



“By nurturing young talent through apprenticeships, AESSEAL is securing a pipeline of skilled professionals with immense potential and an exciting, fresh perspective on our industry. We are committed to empowering and equipping young people with the skills to shape the future of our region.”

