Apprenticeship Levy Manual

Apprenticeship Levy guidance

Details on phased wider opening of schools, colleges and nurseries
Schools, colleges and nurseries to begin to prepare to open to more yo
Actions for educational and childcare settings to prepare for wider opening from 1 June 2020
Next steps for the phased wider opening of educational and childcare s
Implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
@EducationGovUK guidance for education and childcare settings on how t

  1. ALM01000 - 
    Introduction: contents
  2. ALM02000 - 
    Background to the Apprenticeship Levy
  3. ALM03000 - 
    Relationship with Corporation Tax
  4. ALM04000 - 
    Retention of records
  5. ALM05000 - 
    Senior Accounting Officer regime
  6. ALM06000 - 
    Introduction to the Apprenticeship Levy
  7. ALM07000 - 
    What counts as pay bill
  8. ALM08000 - 
    Apprenticeship Levy Allowance: contents
  9. ALM09000 - 
    Paying and reporting the levy: contents
  10. ALM10000 - 
    In year adjustments to a pay bill
  11. ALM10100 - 
    End of year adjustments
  12. ALM10200 - 
    Refunds
  13. ALM11000 - 
    Connected rules: contents
  14. ALM12000 - 
    Specific sectors and employees: contents
  15. ALM13000 - 
    Mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures: contents
  16. ALM13700- 
    Start-ups
  17. ALM14000 - 
    Cessation and liquidation
  18. ALM15000 - 
    Schools: contents
  19. ALM16000 - 
    Modified PAYE schemes: contents
  20. ALM17000 - 
    Pooled PAYE schemes: contents
  21. ALM18000 - 
    Funding: contents
  22. ALM19000 - 
    Apprenticeship Levy avoidance: contents

