Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 13 May 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 13 May 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 13 May 2020
HTML
Advertisement
Details
Information for further education
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|provider relief scheme
|Information
|ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for 2019 to 2020
Information for academies
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|accounts return 2019/20 – counterparty data collection
|Information
|data sources for teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) and teachers’ pay grant (TPG)
Information
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Reminder
|local authority adult education budget and apprenticeship funds and 16 to 19 funds return for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) supplementary fund#
|Information
|data sources for teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) and teachers’ pay grant (TPG)
|Information
|ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for 2019 to 2020